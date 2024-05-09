Montrouge, France, May 9, 2024

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need, today announced Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at two investor conferences in May.

Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference – May 13, 2024

Format: Fireside Chat

Time: 11:00am ET

Location: Hilton Midtown Hotel, New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference – May 20, 2024

Format: Fireside Chat

Time: 12:00pm ET

Location: NASDAQ World Headquarters, New York, NY

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page on the Investors section of the Company's website www.dbv-technologies.com. A replay will also be available for 90 days after each event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary technology platform, Viaskin™, to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), the Viaskin platform is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Montrouge, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

