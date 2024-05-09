Notable Labs to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Citizens JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference 2024

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable Labs, Ltd. (Nasdaq: NTBL) (“Notable”, “Notable Labs” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing new cancer therapies identified by its Predictive Medicine Platform (PMP), today announced that Thomas Bock, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Notable Labs, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citizens JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference 2024, taking place on May 13-14, 2024, in New York City.



Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, May 13, 2024 Time: 12:30pm EST Format: Fireside Chat Webcast: Link

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Investor Events & Presentations” on the Notable website at www.notablelabs.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Notable Labs, Ltd.

Notable Labs, Ltd. Is a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company developing predictive medicines for patients with cancer. Through its proprietary Predictive Medicine Platform (PMP), Notable aims to predict whether or not a patient is likely to respond to a specific therapeutic. The PMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment, potentially fast-tracking clinical development. By continually advancing and expanding the reach of the PMP across diseases and predicted medical outcomes, Notable aims to be the leader in predictive medicine and revolutionize the way patients seek and receive treatments that work best for them.

Notable believes it has created a targeted and de-risked in-licensing strategy to deliver a product’s medical impact and commercial value faster, with a greater likelihood of success, than traditional drug development. By transforming historical standards of care, Notable aims to create a dramatically positive impact for patients and the healthcare community. Notable is headquartered in Foster City, California. Learn more at our website and follow us @notablelabs.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1 (617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com