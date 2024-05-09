Partnership with CompoSecure Supported Robinhood’s Groundbreaking Gold Payment Card Offering

Ambitious vision guided CompoSecure to deliver a payment card form factor worthy of a leading, innovative brand

SOMERSET, N.J., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced its partnership with Robinhood Markets, Inc., and Fiserv that led to the creation of the premier Robinhood Gold Card, one of the most innovative payment card programs available today.



“In combination with our ambitious card program, having a unique form factor was important to us to define what we consider an entirely new product category within the payment card market," said Deepak Rao, General Manager of Robinhood Money. “Partnering with CompoSecure helped us realize our vision of delivering a card that is beautiful and accessible to all with some of the best rewards in the industry.”

Robinhood believes that financial system should be built to work for everyone. When Robinhood began collaborating with CompoSecure, they outlined ambitious goals, sharing the details of their unique program—A card that combined the capabilities of a starter card with a low barrier to entry, an everyday card with family focused digital features, and a metal card with premium design and rewards. In addition, the card would have bleeding edge capabilities such as the ability to generate disposable card numbers for smarter, private spending. Guided by this remarkable vision, CompoSecure was challenged to deliver a distinctive look and feel for the card that would help set them apart.

“Robinhood’s vision energized us to provide a metal card reflective of a groundbreaking payment card program that would deliver exceptional aesthetics and elevate the standard in the payment card industry,” said Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure.

Robinhood leaders worked hand-in-hand with CompoSecure’s team through every step of the process from ideation to design to production. This process fosters an environment where creative solutions and groundbreaking ideas flourish that can exceed customer expectations. The outcome was the design of a great looking metal veneer card with gold color coating and mechanical engraving weighing 17 grams; and a limited-edition version with mechanical engraving made of 100% 10 karat solid gold weighing 36 grams, one of the heaviest cards ever manufactured by CompoSecure.

Wilk added: “We take great pride in our ability to closely collaborate with our partners to ensure we deliver exceptional products and achieve outstanding outcomes together. Robinhood’s extraordinary vision truly set this program apart and we are honored to be their partner of choice.”

