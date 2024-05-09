Shapiro Administration Invests Over $1.6 Million to Support Community Planning, Improve Emergency Services Through the Municipal Assistance Program

Governor Josh Shapiro secured a significant increase in the 2023-24 budget for the Municipal Assistance Program to help local governments on the frontlines of supporting their communities.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced new funding was awarded through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP) to support local governments with implementing services including shared-service activities such as regionalization, consolidation or merging of services, shared personnel, high-impact projects that serve multiple municipalities, and boundary change efforts.

The 36 projects, spread across 23 counties in Pennsylvania, will receive a total of $1,688,659 in MAP funding.

During his first year in office, Governor Shapiro secured a $1.5 million increase — nearly 266 percent — in MAP funding to help local governments plan for and effectively implement a variety of services, improvements, and soundly managed development.

“Through the Municipal Assistance Program, we are now able to help more local governments with planning and also provide critical support to local emergency services,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “MAP provides funding to keep communities safer and help them best plan for the future.”

A full list of the approved projects can be found on the MAP website. Some of the approved projects include:

Allegheny County – $120,000 to the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department for employee salaries; information technology equipment and software; employee training and community relations activities.

MAP provides technical resources and assistance for municipalities, consolidation, regional efforts as well as serving as a resource for local government officials, developers, and citizens interested in planning to improve, grow, and enhance communities.

For more information about the Municipal Assistance Program and the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

