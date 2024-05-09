Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date April 30, 2024

NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of April 30, 2024, short interest in 3,072 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 11,683,381,571 shares compared with 11,407,213,969 shares in 3,081 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of April 15, 2024. The end of April short interest represent 3.29 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.20 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,721 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,972,635,923 shares at the end of the settlement date of April 30, 2024 compared with 1,895,119,806 shares in 1,722 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.37 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.30.

In summary, short interest in all 4,793 Nasdaq® securities totaled 13,656,017,494 shares at the April 30, 2024 settlement date, compared with 4,803 issues and 13,302,333,775 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.73 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.65 days for the previous reporting period.





The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:

Camille Stafford

camille.stafford@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/460d7ba8-68bd-4fc3-955a-b94a114532cf

NDAQO