Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2024 totaled $155.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $75.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $80.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of April 30, 2024 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $         21,778          
Global Discovery           1,545          
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth           12,816          
U.S. Small-Cap Growth           3,051          
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity           335          
Non-U.S. Growth           13,101          
China Post-Venture           166          
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity           4,445          
U.S. Mid-Cap Value           2,688          
Value Income           15          
International Value Team    
International Value           42,475          
International Explorer           308          
Global Value Team    
Global Value           27,011          
Select Equity           318          
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets           1,009          
Credit Team    
High Income           10,310          
Credit Opportunities           236          
Floating Rate           79          
Developing World Team    
Developing World           3,717          
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak           1,949          
Antero Peak Hedge           200          
International Small-Mid Team    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth           6,927          
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained           613          
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities           116          
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities           515          
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $         155,723          

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $65 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


