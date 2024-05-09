Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,333 in the last 365 days.

Health Catalyst Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“For the first quarter of 2024, I am pleased by our strong financial results, including total revenue of $74.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million, with these results beating the mid-point of our quarterly guidance on each metric. This financial performance demonstrates our ability to continue to scale our business as we drive toward our long-term profitability goals. We are reiterating our full year 2024 total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges and also reiterating both of our bookings metrics, inclusive of dollar-based retention rate and net new DOS Subscription client additions,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Key Financial Metrics

  Three Months Ended March 31,   Year over Year Change
    2024       2023    
GAAP Financial Measures: (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)    
Total revenue $ 74,723     $ 73,868     1 %
Gross profit $ 29,321     $ 28,158     4 %
Gross margin   39 %     38 %    
Net loss $ (20,587 )   $ (33,190 )   38 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:(1)          
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 38,319     $ 38,372     %
Adjusted Gross Margin   51 %     52 %    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,377     $ 4,164     (19 )%

________________________

(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the second quarter of 2024, we expect:

  • Total revenue between $73.5 million and $76.5 million, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $5.0 million and $7.0 million

For the full year of 2024, we expect:

  • Total revenue between $304.0 million and $312.0 million, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $24.0 million and $26.0 million

We have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, and therefore have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably forecasted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call to review the results today, Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 225-9448 for U.S. participants, or (203) 518-9708 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCAT Q124.” A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform — powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts — as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Available Information

Our investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other matters related to our company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.healthcatalyst.com/), our investor relations website (https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and social media, including our and our CEO's social media accounts, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2024. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or partners; (v) the impact of the challenging macroeconomic environment (including high inflationary and/or high interest rate environments) on our business and results of operations; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about May 9, 2024 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
 
  As of
March 31, 		  As of
December 31,
    2024       2023  
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,370     $ 106,276  
Short-term investments   126,415       211,452  
Accounts receivable, net   53,874       60,290  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   15,477       15,379  
Total current assets   397,136       393,397  
Property and equipment, net   24,697       25,712  
Intangible assets, net   66,217       73,384  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   12,003       13,927  
Goodwill   190,652       190,652  
Other assets   4,407       4,742  
Total assets $ 695,112     $ 701,814  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 5,697     $ 6,641  
Accrued liabilities   19,614       23,282  
Deferred revenue   63,550       55,753  
Operating lease liabilities   3,347       3,358  
Total current liabilities   92,208       89,034  
Convertible senior notes   228,413       228,034  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   81       77  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   17,112       17,676  
Other liabilities   88       74  
Total liabilities   337,902       334,895  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023          
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, and additional paid-in capital; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 58,956,132 and 58,295,491 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   1,495,091       1,484,056  
Accumulated deficit   (1,137,757 )     (1,117,170 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (124 )     33  
Total stockholders’ equity   357,210       366,919  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 695,112     $ 701,814  
 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024       2023  
  (in thousands)
Revenue:      
Technology $ 46,966     $ 47,186  
Professional services   27,757       26,682  
Total revenue   74,723       73,868  
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:      
Technology(1)(2)(3)   15,315       14,727  
Professional services(1)(2)(3)   23,202       23,577  
Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization   38,517       38,304  
Operating expenses:      
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)   19,058       18,569  
Research and development(1)(2)(3)   14,871       17,082  
General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)   14,564       23,833  
Depreciation and amortization   10,525       10,994  
Total operating expenses   59,018       70,478  
Loss from operations   (22,812 )     (34,914 )
Interest and other income, net   2,338       1,793  
Loss before income taxes   (20,474 )     (33,121 )
Income tax provision   113       69  
Net loss $ (20,587 )   $ (33,190 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.35 )   $ (0.60 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted   58,592       55,485  

_______________
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024     2023
Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:      
Technology $ 365   $ 416
Professional services   1,332     1,774
Sales and marketing   3,990     5,442
Research and development   1,844     2,673
General and administrative   3,307     3,579
Total $ 10,838   $ 13,884

(2) Includes acquisition-related costs (benefit), net, as follows:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024     2023
Acquisition-related costs (benefit), net: (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:      
Technology $ 65   $ 71
Professional services   91     101
Sales and marketing   64     101
Research and development   202     194
General and administrative   391     14
Total $ 813   $ 481

(3) Includes restructuring costs as follows:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024     2023
Restructuring costs: (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:      
Technology $ 79   $ 12
Professional services   181     434
Sales and marketing   449     1,205
Research and development   443     286
General and administrative   661     118
Total $ 1,813   $ 2,055

(4) Includes litigation costs as follows:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024     2023
Litigation costs: (in thousands)
General and administrative $   $ 11,664
Total $   $ 11,664

(5) Includes non-recurring lease-related charges as follows:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024     2023
Non-recurring lease-related charges: (in thousands)
General and administrative $ 2,200   $
Total $ 2,200   $
 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (20,587 )   $ (33,190 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Stock-based compensation expense   10,838       13,884  
Depreciation and amortization   10,525       10,994  
Impairment of long-lived assets   2,200        
Non-cash operating lease expense   781       764  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   379       377  
Investment discount and premium accretion   (1,965 )     (1,979 )
Provision for expected credit losses   2,405       1,514  
Deferred tax provision   14       2  
Other   4       19  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   4,011       (15,405 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   300       (420 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities   (5,495 )     7,709  
Deferred revenue   7,801       11,027  
Operating lease liabilities   (945 )     (876 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   10,266       (5,580 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchase of short-term investments   137,000       107,100  
Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments   (50,197 )     (81,070 )
Capitalization of internal-use software   (2,530 )     (2,864 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (208 )     (425 )
Purchase of intangible assets   (84 )     (98 )
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment   3       6  
Net cash provided by investing activities   83,984       22,649  
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan   843       1,174  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   20       727  
Repurchase of common stock         (1,808 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   863       93  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (19 )     5  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   95,094       17,167  
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   106,276       116,312  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 201,370     $ 133,479  
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Gross profit is a GAAP financial measure that is calculated as revenue less cost of revenue, including depreciation and amortization of capitalized software development costs and acquired technology. We calculate gross margin as gross profit divided by our revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as gross profit, adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, net, and (iv) restructuring costs, as applicable. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses, as well as certain other non-recurring operating expenses, and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses.

We present both of these measures for our technology and professional services business. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall profitability.

The following is a calculation of our gross profit and gross margin and a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin to our Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin in total and for technology and professional services for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
  (in thousands, except percentages)
  Technology   Professional Services   Total
Revenue $ 46,966     $ 27,757     $ 74,723  
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization   (15,315 )     (23,202 )     (38,517 )
Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue   (4,371 )           (4,371 )
Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue   (2,514 )           (2,514 )
Gross profit   24,766       4,555       29,321  
Gross margin   53 %     16 %     39 %
Add:          
Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue   4,371             4,371  
Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue   2,514             2,514  
Stock-based compensation   365       1,332       1,697  
Acquisition-related costs, net(1)   65       91       156  
Restructuring costs(2)   79       181       260  
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 32,160     $ 6,159     $ 38,319  
Adjusted Gross Margin   68 %     22 %     51 %

___________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the ARMUS and KPI Ninja acquisitions.
(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions.

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
  (in thousands, except percentages)
  Technology   Professional Services   Total
Revenue $ 47,186     $ 26,682     $ 73,868  
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization   (14,727 )     (23,577 )     (38,304 )
Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue   (5,107 )           (5,107 )
Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue   (2,299 )           (2,299 )
Gross profit   25,053       3,105       28,158  
Gross margin   53 %     12 %     38 %
Add:          
Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue   5,107             5,107  
Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue   2,299             2,299  
Stock-based compensation   416       1,774       2,190  
Acquisition-related costs, net(1)   71       101       172  
Restructuring costs(2)   12       434       446  
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 32,958     $ 5,414     $ 38,372  
Adjusted Gross Margin   70 %     20 %     52 %

___________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the ARMUS and KPI Ninja acquisitions.
(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition-related costs, net, (vi) litigation costs, (vii) restructuring costs, and (viii) non-recurring lease-related charges. We view acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as transaction costs and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities that are directly related to business combinations, as costs that are unpredictable, dependent upon factors outside of our control, and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that excluding restructuring costs, litigation costs and non-recurring lease-related charges allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and are not part of our ongoing operations. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance, and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024       2023  
  (in thousands)
Net loss $ (20,587 )   $ (33,190 )
Add:      
Interest and other (income) expense, net   (2,338 )     (1,793 )
Income tax provision   113       69  
Depreciation and amortization   10,525       10,994  
Stock-based compensation   10,838       13,884  
Acquisition-related costs, net(1)   813       481  
Litigation costs(2)         11,664  
Restructuring costs(3)   1,813       2,055  
Non-recurring lease-related charges(4)   2,200        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,377     $ 4,164  

__________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses and post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations.
(2) Litigation costs include costs related to litigation that are outside the ordinary course of our business. For additional details, refer to Note 15 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(3) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(4) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 9 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) restructuring costs, (iv) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (v) litigation costs, (vi) non-recurring lease-related charges, and (vii) non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes. We believe Adjusted Net Income provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024       2023  
Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net loss $ (20,587 )   $ (33,190 )
Add:      
Stock-based compensation   10,838       13,884  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   7,251       7,780  
Restructuring costs   1,813       2,055  
Acquisition-related costs, net(1)   813       481  
Litigation costs(2)         11,664  
Non-recurring lease-related charges(3)   2,200        
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes   379       377  
Adjusted Net Income $ 2,707     $ 3,051  
Denominator:      
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted, and Adjusted Net Income per share, basic   58,591,514       55,484,835  
Non-GAAP dilutive effect of stock-based awards   254,323       792,630  
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted Net Income per share, diluted   58,845,837       56,277,465  
       
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.35 )   $ (0.60 )
Adjusted Net Income per share, basic $ 0.05     $ 0.05  
Adjusted Net Income per share, diluted $ 0.05     $ 0.05  

______________
(1) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(2) Acquisition-related costs, net includes third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.
(3) Litigation costs include costs related to litigation that are outside the ordinary course of our business. For additional details, refer to Note 15 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(4) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 9 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.


Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:
Jack Knight
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:
Tarah Neujahr Bryan
Chief Marketing Officer
media@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Q1 2024 Financial Highlights & Key Themes
To view this slide as a PDF, please click here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ac59006-8232-4206-872c-c4a7b1b30f2d


Primary Logo

Health Catalyst Q1 2024 Financial Highlights & Key Themes

May 9, 2024

You just read:

Health Catalyst Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more