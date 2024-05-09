Submit Release
PDF Solutions® Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights of First Quarter 2024 and Other Updates

  • Analytics revenues of $38.5 million, up 6% over last year’s comparable quarter
  • Quarterly revenues of $41.3 million, up 1% over last year’s comparable quarter
  • GAAP gross margin of 67% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 72%
  • GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.01 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.15
  • Backlog of $262.2 million as of March 31, 2024, up 14% quarter over quarter
  • Repurchased shares for $6.9 million from the $35 million stock repurchase program ended April 2024
  • Adopted a new $40 million, 2-year stock repurchase program in April 2024

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $41.3 million, compared to $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Analytics revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $38.5 million, compared to $39.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $36.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.8 million, compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 67%, compared to 68% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 71% for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 72%, compared to 72% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 75% for the first quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.4 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and non-GAAP net income of $7.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2024, were $122.9 million.

Financial Outlook

“Bookings in the first quarter benefited greatly from our DFI investment, which included a contract with a new customer that included an eProbe system. Our enterprise platform and MLOps products drove our presales activity in the quarter. With a strong start in the first quarter, we continue to expect revenue for the second half of the year to grow by 20% over the comparable period of the prior year.” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

Conference Call

As previously announced, PDF Solutions will discuss these results on a live conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI50c8bbd5960d42939342fecec15e9d69. Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial into the call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time. The teleconference will also be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company’s investor relations website. A copy of this press release, including the disclosure and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, which non-GAAP measures may be used periodically by PDF Solutions’ management when discussing financial results with investors and analysts, will also be available on PDF Solutions’ website at http://www.pdf.com/press-releases following the date of this release.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Commentary Available Online

A Management Report reviewing the Company’s first quarter 2024 financial results will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/financial-reports. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues, amortizaton of other acquired intangible assets, and the effects of certain non-recurring items, such as expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release and the planned conference call include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations about total revenue growth for 2024, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: expectations about the effectiveness of our business and technology strategies; expectations and integration concerns regarding recent and future acquisitions; current semiconductor industry trends; expectations of continued adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development; the continuing impact of global economic trends and rising global inflation and increased interest rates; supply chain disruptions; the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships; customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare royalties; possible impacts from the evolving trade regulatory environment and geopolitical tensions; our ability to obtain additional financing if needed; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.


PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands) 		           
       March 31,    December 31, 
    2024        2023  
             
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 85,256     $ 98,978  
Short-term investments     37,628       36,544  
Accounts receivable, net     47,267       44,904  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     17,165       17,422  
Total current assets     187,316       197,848  
Property and equipment, net     36,088       37,338  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     4,742       4,926  
Goodwill     15,003       15,029  
Intangible assets, net     14,747       15,620  
Deferred tax assets, net     145       157  
Other non-current assets     28,782       19,218  
Total assets   $ 286,823     $ 290,136  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 5,729     $ 2,561  
Accrued compensation and related benefits     9,491       14,800  
Accrued and other current liabilities     4,963       4,633  
Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion     1,625       1,529  
Deferred revenues ‒ current portion     27,643       25,750  
Billings in excess of recognized revenues     2,345       1,570  
Total current liabilities     51,796       50,843  
Long-term income taxes     2,980       2,972  
Non-current operating lease liabilities     4,363       4,657  
Other non-current liabilities     2,271       2,718  
Total liabilities     61,410       61,190  
               
Stockholders’ equity:              
Common stock and additional paid-in capital     481,396       473,301  
Treasury stock at cost     (154,616 )     (143,923 )
Accumulated deficit     (98,438 )     (98,045 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,929 )     (2,387 )
Total stockholders’ equity     225,413       228,946  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 286,823     $ 290,136  


PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 		                 
    Three months ended
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
       2024        2023        2023  
                 
Revenues:                     
Analytics   $ 38,463     $ 39,128     $ 36,326  
Integrated yield ramp     2,847       1,997       4,433  
Total revenues     41,310       41,125       40,759  
                   
Costs and Expenses:                    
Costs of revenues     13,529       13,194       11,904  
Research and development     12,984       12,308       13,051  
Selling, general, and administrative     16,498       16,194       15,645  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     259       306       325  
Interest and other expense (income), net     (1,692 )     (1,020 )     (911 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (268 )     143       745  
Income tax benefit (expense)     (125 )     744       (390 )
Net income (loss)   $ (393 )   $ 887     $ 355  
                   
Net income (loss) per share:                  
Basic   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.02     $ 0.01  
Diluted   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.02     $ 0.01  
                   
Weighted average common shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share:                  
Basic     38,500       38,269       37,737  
Diluted     38,500       38,814       38,859  


PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands) 		                   
    Three months ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
       2024   2023   2023  
                   
GAAP                       
Total revenues   $ 41,310   $ 41,125   $ 40,759  
Costs of revenues     13,529     13,194     11,904  
GAAP gross profit   $ 27,781   $ 27,931   $ 28,855  
GAAP gross margin     67 %   68 %   71 %
                     
Non-GAAP                       
GAAP gross profit   $ 27,781   $ 27,931   $ 28,855  
Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin:                     
Stock-based compensation expense     1,200     1,147     964  
Amortization of acquired technology     584     586     553  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 29,565   $ 29,664   $ 30,372  
Non-GAAP gross margin     72 %   72 %   75 %


PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 		                 
    Three months ended
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
    2024     2023     2023  
                 
GAAP net income (loss)      $ (393 )      $ 887        $ 355  
Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income:                     
Stock-based compensation expense     6,110       5,923       4,884  
Amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues     584       586       553  
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets     259       306       325  
Expenses of arbitration (1)           75       2,133  
Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items (2)     (813 )     (2,060 )     (980 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 5,747     $ 5,717     $ 7,270  
                   
GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.02     $ 0.01  
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share   $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.19  
                   
Weighted average common shares used in GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share calculation     38,500       38,814       38,859  
Weighted average common shares used in non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation     39,053       38,814       38,859  


(1)   Represents expenses related to an arbitration proceeding over a disputed customer contract, which expenses are expected to continue until the arbitration is resolved.

(2)   The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provisions is primarily due to the valuation allowance on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP adjustments. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or research and development credits after the valuation allowance. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company’s cumulative non-GAAP income and management’s conclusion that it is more likely than not to utilize its net deferred tax assets (DTAs). Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTAs on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its U.S. DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.

 

     
Company Contacts:    
Adnan Raza   Sonia Segovia
Chief Financial Officer   Investor Relations
Tel: (408) 516-0237   Tel: (408) 938-6491
Email: adnan.raza@pdf.com   Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com

 

 


