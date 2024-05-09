PDF Solutions® Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Financial Highlights of First Quarter 2024 and Other Updates

Analytics revenues of $38.5 million, up 6% over last year’s comparable quarter

Quarterly revenues of $41.3 million, up 1% over last year’s comparable quarter

GAAP gross margin of 67% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 72%

GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.01 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.15

Backlog of $262.2 million as of March 31, 2024, up 14% quarter over quarter

Repurchased shares for $6.9 million from the $35 million stock repurchase program ended April 2024

Adopted a new $40 million, 2-year stock repurchase program in April 2024





Total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $41.3 million, compared to $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Analytics revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $38.5 million, compared to $39.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $36.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.8 million, compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 67%, compared to 68% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 71% for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 72%, compared to 72% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 75% for the first quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.4 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and non-GAAP net income of $7.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2024, were $122.9 million.

Financial Outlook

“Bookings in the first quarter benefited greatly from our DFI investment, which included a contract with a new customer that included an eProbe system. Our enterprise platform and MLOps products drove our presales activity in the quarter. With a strong start in the first quarter, we continue to expect revenue for the second half of the year to grow by 20% over the comparable period of the prior year.” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

Conference Call

First Quarter 2024 Financial Commentary Available Online

A Management Report reviewing the Company’s first quarter 2024 financial results will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/financial-reports. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues, amortizaton of other acquired intangible assets, and the effects of certain non-recurring items, such as expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release and the planned conference call include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations about total revenue growth for 2024, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: expectations about the effectiveness of our business and technology strategies; expectations and integration concerns regarding recent and future acquisitions; current semiconductor industry trends; expectations of continued adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development; the continuing impact of global economic trends and rising global inflation and increased interest rates; supply chain disruptions; the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships; customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare royalties; possible impacts from the evolving trade regulatory environment and geopolitical tensions; our ability to obtain additional financing if needed; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,256 $ 98,978 Short-term investments 37,628 36,544 Accounts receivable, net 47,267 44,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,165 17,422 Total current assets 187,316 197,848 Property and equipment, net 36,088 37,338 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,742 4,926 Goodwill 15,003 15,029 Intangible assets, net 14,747 15,620 Deferred tax assets, net 145 157 Other non-current assets 28,782 19,218 Total assets $ 286,823 $ 290,136 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,729 $ 2,561 Accrued compensation and related benefits 9,491 14,800 Accrued and other current liabilities 4,963 4,633 Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion 1,625 1,529 Deferred revenues ‒ current portion 27,643 25,750 Billings in excess of recognized revenues 2,345 1,570 Total current liabilities 51,796 50,843 Long-term income taxes 2,980 2,972 Non-current operating lease liabilities 4,363 4,657 Other non-current liabilities 2,271 2,718 Total liabilities 61,410 61,190 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 481,396 473,301 Treasury stock at cost (154,616 ) (143,923 ) Accumulated deficit (98,438 ) (98,045 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,929 ) (2,387 ) Total stockholders’ equity 225,413 228,946 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 286,823 $ 290,136





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Revenues: Analytics $ 38,463 $ 39,128 $ 36,326 Integrated yield ramp 2,847 1,997 4,433 Total revenues 41,310 41,125 40,759 Costs and Expenses: Costs of revenues 13,529 13,194 11,904 Research and development 12,984 12,308 13,051 Selling, general, and administrative 16,498 16,194 15,645 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 259 306 325 Interest and other expense (income), net (1,692 ) (1,020 ) (911 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (268 ) 143 745 Income tax benefit (expense) (125 ) 744 (390 ) Net income (loss) $ (393 ) $ 887 $ 355 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share: Basic 38,500 38,269 37,737 Diluted 38,500 38,814 38,859





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 GAAP Total revenues $ 41,310 $ 41,125 $ 40,759 Costs of revenues 13,529 13,194 11,904 GAAP gross profit $ 27,781 $ 27,931 $ 28,855 GAAP gross margin 67 % 68 % 71 % Non-GAAP GAAP gross profit $ 27,781 $ 27,931 $ 28,855 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 1,200 1,147 964 Amortization of acquired technology 584 586 553 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 29,565 $ 29,664 $ 30,372 Non-GAAP gross margin 72 % 72 % 75 %





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 GAAP net income (loss) $ (393 ) $ 887 $ 355 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 6,110 5,923 4,884 Amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues 584 586 553 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 259 306 325 Expenses of arbitration (1) — 75 2,133 Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items (2) (813 ) (2,060 ) (980 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 5,747 $ 5,717 $ 7,270 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.19 Weighted average common shares used in GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share calculation 38,500 38,814 38,859 Weighted average common shares used in non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation 39,053 38,814 38,859





(1) Represents expenses related to an arbitration proceeding over a disputed customer contract, which expenses are expected to continue until the arbitration is resolved.

(2) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provisions is primarily due to the valuation allowance on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP adjustments. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or research and development credits after the valuation allowance. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company’s cumulative non-GAAP income and management’s conclusion that it is more likely than not to utilize its net deferred tax assets (DTAs). Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTAs on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its U.S. DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.

