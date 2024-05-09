Research Frontiers Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 5:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR ) announced its financial results for its first quarter of 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.



• Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO • Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 5:30 PM ET (please note new start time) • Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785 • Replay: Available on Friday, May 10, 2024 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1. Fee income during the first quarter of 2024 increased by over 26% from the same period last year as a result of higher royalties from the automotive and aircraft markets, after being up 69% in calendar year 2023 compared to 2022. 2. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. 3. At March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.1 million, and working capital of $2.9 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com , and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31, 2023

(See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,093,458 $ 2,475,958 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2024 and 2023, respectively 956,783 1,003,404 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 240,771 96,784 Total current assets 3,291,012 3,576,146 Fixed assets, net 33,199 39,598 Operating lease ROU assets 142,972 178,715 Deposits and other assets 56,066 56,066 Total assets $ 3,523,249 $ 3,850,525 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 216,943 $ 212,359 Accounts payable 171,239 50,880 Accrued expenses 51,270 14,192 Total current liabilities 439,452 277,431 Operating lease liability, net of current portion - 55,363 Total liabilities 439,452 332,794 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,517,787 in 2024 and 33,509,287 in 2023 3,352 3,351 Additional paid-in capital 127,787,890 127,779,221 Accumulated deficit (124,707,445 ) (124,264,841 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,083,797 3,517,731 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,523,249 $ 3,850,525





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Fee income $ 313,378 $ 248,175 Operating expenses 633,387 587,799 Research and development 149,741 149,222 Total expenses 783,128 737,021 Operating loss (469,750 ) (488,846 ) Net investment income 27,146 26,208 Net loss $ (442,604 ) $ (462,638 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 33,510,408 33,286,648





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024

Common Stock Additional Accumulated Shares Amount Paid-in Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2023 33,150,396 $ 3,315 $ 127,150,027 $ (122,356,477 ) $ 4,796,865 Exercise of warrants 358,891 36 484,466 - 484,502 Net loss - - - (462,638 ) (462,638 ) Balance, March 31, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,634,493 $ (122,819,115 ) $ 4,818,729





Common Stock Additional Accumulated Shares Amount Paid-in Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2024 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,779,221 $ (124,264,841 ) $ 3,517,731 Exercise of options 8,500 1 8,669 - 8,670 Net loss - - - (442,604 ) (442,604 ) Balance, March 31, 2024 33,517,787 $ 3,352 $ 127,787,890 $ (124,707,445 ) $ 3,083,797





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)