STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Operating Results

Third Fiscal Quarter earnings per share $0.37 vs $0.57 loss, an improvement driven by customer pricing increases and higher sales

MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:STRT) is a market leader of a comprehensive range of "Smart" Vehicle Power Access and Electronic and Security Solutions, serving the global automotive industry.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Diluted earnings per share of $0.37 versus $0.57 loss last year

Gross Margins expanded to 10.4% compared with 7.9% last year

Revenues increased by 10.7%, driven by pricing increases and new product sales



STRATTEC Interim CEO Rolando Guillot said, “This quarter we continued to make progress on our financial performance due to improved pricing and new product introductions that are expanding STRATTEC’s offerings to our customers. We will continue to focus on addressing persistent cost challenges and the opportunities we have to optimize our working capital and a strong balance sheet.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary

Third Quarter Ending Mar 31, 2024 Apr. 2, 2023 Inc (Dec) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net Sales $ 140,773 $ 127,183 $ 13,590 Gross Profit $ 14,684 $ 10,001 $ 4,683 Gross Margin 10.4 % 7.9 % Operating Expenses $ 12,725 $ 12,485 $ 240 Operating Income (Loss) from Operations $ 1,959 $ (2,484 ) $ 4,443 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,506 $ (2,256 ) $ 3,762 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.37 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.94

Revenue growth was driven by $7.0 million of price increases to our major customers and $6.6 million of higher sales associated with the launch of new product programs, the latter representing a 5.2% growth in sales from prior year. The growth in new product sales primarily stems from additional content of our latch and power access product lines on a major truck platform.

Gross margin improvement was driven by pricing increases, higher sales, lower raw material costs, lower warranty costs and $384,000 of workforce and production efficiencies realized from our Mexican operations. Offsetting those positive trends were unfavorable absorption of labor and overhead costs with inventory reductions, $2.1 million of unfavorable U.S. dollar to Mexican peso exchange rate effects, $1.8 million of wage increases due to a mandatory Mexican minimum wage-increase, $1.2 million higher prices paid to certain suppliers and $778,000 of increased freight costs primarily related to the launch of new programs.

Operating expenses increased primarily due to a $817,000 expense associated with the company’s annual incentive bonus plan, which was partially offset with lower new product development costs compared with the prior year period. Net Income was $1.5 million compared to a loss of $2.3 million last year. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.37 compared with a loss of $0.57 last year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents on hand totaled $9.6 million. Total debt as of March 31, 2024 was $13.0 million, which was all held by the ADAC-STRATTEC LLC joint venture.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, operating cash flow was negative $309,000, compared to the prior year quarter operating cash flow of negative $1.2 million. The negative operating cash flow for the current quarter was driven by a temporary increase in working capital, specifically in accounts receivable related to higher sales in the quarter, partially offset by a $10.8 million reduction in inventory. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $1.7 million, compared with $4.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

About STRATTEC

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, power tailgate systems for trucks, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers as cooperating partners of the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and “would.” Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company’s operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company’s and its customers’ products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customer product recall policies, work stoppages at the Company or at the location of its key customers as a result of labor disputes, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reactions to same from foreign countries, the volume and scope of product returns, adverse business and operational issues resulting from the continuing effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, matters adversely impacting the timing and availability of component parts and raw materials needed for the production of our products and the products of our customers and fluctuations in our costs of operation (including fluctuations in the cost of raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Dennis Bowe

Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

414-247-3399

www.strattec.com





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Results of Operations

(In Thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net Sales $ 140,773 $ 127,183 $ 394,711 $ 360,727 Cost of Goods Sold 126,089 117,182 347,810 330,843 Gross Profit 14,684 10,001 46,901 29,884 Engineering, Selling & Administrative Expenses 12,725 12,485 38,778 37,266 Income (Loss) from Operations 1,959 (2,484 ) 8,123 (7,382 ) Interest Expense (222 ) (266 ) (661 ) (591 ) Interest Income 143 - 337 - Other (Expense) Income, net (208 ) (404 ) 759 470 Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes and Non-Controlling Interest 1,672 (3,154 ) 8,558 (7,503 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 546 133 2,197 (1,638 ) Net Income (Loss) 1,126 (3,287 ) 6,361 (5,865 ) Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (380 ) (1,031 ) (332 ) (1,895 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION $ 1,506 $ (2,256 ) $ 6,693 $ (3,970 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Basic $ 0.38 $ (0.57 ) $ 1.69 $ (1.01 ) Diluted $ 0.37 $ (0.57 ) $ 1.67 $ (1.01 ) Average Basic Shares Outstanding 3,988 3,928 3,971 3,918 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 4,017 3,928 3,996 3,918 Other Capital Expenditures $ 1,672 $ 4,247 $ 6,065 $ 13,724 Depreciation $ 4,059 $ 4,347 $ 12,774 $ 13,145





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2024 July 2, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 9,594 $ 20,571 Receivables, net 97,524 89,811 Inventories, net 78,612 77,597 Customer Tooling in Progress, net 25,505 20,800 Value Added Tax Recoverable 19,272 7,912 Other Current Assets 10,423 9,091 Total Current Assets 240,930 225,782 Other Long-term Assets 19,309 20,702 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 88,310 94,446 $ 348,549 $ 340,930 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 50,582 $ 57,927 Value Added Tax Payable 8,906 6,499 Borrowings Under Credit Facility - Current 13,000 - Other 48,284 44,560 Total Current Liabilities 120,772 108,986 Accrued Pension and Postretirement Obligations 2,463 2,363 Borrowings Under Credit Facility - Long-Term - 13,000 Other Long-term Liabilities 5,200 5,557 Shareholders' Equity 342,521 334,683 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (13,205 ) (14,194 ) Less: Treasury Stock (135,489 ) (135,526 ) Total STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Shareholders' Equity 193,827 184,963 Non-Controlling Interest 26,287 26,061 Total Shareholders' Equity 220,114 211,024 $ 348,549 $ 340,930



