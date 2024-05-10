Activate Care Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation, Highlighting Commitment to Secure Care Coordination
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activate Care, a leading provider of SDOH services and care coordination, announced today that it has achieved a clean SOC 2 Type 2 attestation report. This rigorous independent audit verifies the company's robust security controls for managing sensitive healthcare data.
“Earning a clean SOC 2 Type 2 attestation is a major milestone for Activate Care,” said Imre Fitos, Chief Security Officer. “This independent validation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to data privacy and security for healthcare providers and their patients.”
The SOC 2 Type 2 audit, conducted by Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP, a leading public accounting firm, assessed Activate Care’s internal controls across five key areas: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. By successfully meeting these stringent criteria, Activate Care establishes itself as a trusted partner for secure care coordination in the healthcare industry.
“This achievement underscores the importance we place on safeguarding sensitive patient information,” Fitos continued. “By prioritizing a secure platform, Activate Care empowers healthcare professionals to collaborate seamlessly while ensuring patient data remains protected.”
Powering Secure Care Coordination with CareHub
At the core of Activate Care's solution lies CareHub, a secure and user-friendly platform that facilitates seamless communication and collaboration between healthcare providers, social service agencies, and patients. CareHub provides a centralized view of a patient's care plan, ensuring all stakeholders have access to the most up-to-date information. This fosters a more coordinated approach to care, ultimately improving patient outcomes.
The Growing Need for SDOH Solutions
Social Drivers of Health (SDOH) – factors like income, housing, and access to education – significantly impact health outcomes. Studies have shown that SDOH can account for up to 80% of a person's health status.
Activate Care's care model, Path Assist, directly addresses this critical gap in healthcare by connecting individuals with trained professionals who can help them navigate challenges related to SDOH. This personalized approach empowers individuals to take control of their health and well-being, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.
Measurable Impact
Activate Care's Path Assist platform utilizes a data-driven approach to measure its impact. Early results demonstrate a significant decrease in hospital readmission rates and improved patient engagement, showcasing the platform's effectiveness in managing complex care needs.
About Activate Care
Activate Care is a leading provider of data-driven insights and SDOH services nationwide, leveraging a secure care coordination platform. We are dedicated to bridging the gap in healthcare equity and driving positive health outcomes nationwide. We achieve this by directly supporting individuals facing social health challenges – a critical factor influencing overall health and well-being.
Through our secure and accessible technology platform, CareHub, we connect individuals with a network of highly trained, locally-hired professionals. These specialists leverage best practices in care coordination to empower individuals to navigate complex social determinants of health (SDOH) like housing instability, food insecurity, or transportation issues.
Our data-driven Path Assist model goes beyond traditional care coordination. It provides a holistic approach, addressing SDOH alongside medical needs. This personalized support system empowers individuals to take control of their health, leading to improved health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs for the entire system.
Activate Care is confident in Path Assist’s scalability and effectiveness. This measurable model is designed for local responsiveness, ensuring culturally competent care, while also possessing the infrastructure for national implementation. We are committed to creating a future where healthcare addresses not just illnesses but the social factors that significantly impact health equity and overall well-being in communities nationwide.
