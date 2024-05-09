Fortune Education Ranks Fayetteville State University Online MBA Program No. 3 in the State

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fayetteville State University is proud to announce its Online MBA program is ranked No. 3 in North Carolina by Fortune Education's prestigious 2024 Best Online MBA Programs listing.

FSU ranks ahead of UNC-Charlotte and East Carolina University, and the two schools in North Carolina, public or private, ranked ahead of FSU are UNC Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University.

The program also elevated its national ranking to No. 55, marking a significant nine-spot improvement from No. 64 in 2023. This recognition highlights FSU's commitment to continuous improvement and providing a high-quality and accessible online MBA program for working professionals.

"We are thrilled to see our Online MBA program climb in Fortune's ranking this year, solidifying FSU's position as a leader in North Carolina higher education, " said Ulysses Taylor, J.D., Dean of the Broadwell College of Business and Economics at Fayetteville State University. "This improvement is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff who work tirelessly to provide our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today's competitive business environment."

Fortune's ranking methodology for 2024 incorporated a multifaceted approach, including:

Industry Leadership (20%): Assessed where CEOs and top executives of Fortune 1000 companies obtained their MBAs.

Assessed where CEOs and top executives of Fortune 1000 companies obtained their MBAs. Online Search Volume (20%): Evaluated the program's online visibility and student interest.

Evaluated the program's online visibility and student interest. Previous Ranking (5%): Acknowledged the program's past performance in the ranking.

Acknowledged the program's past performance in the ranking. School-Provided Data (55%): Analyzed eight additional data points provided by universities.

This multi-faceted approach aims to present students with a comprehensive picture of the online MBA landscape.

The FSU Online MBA program offers a flexible and affordable option for busy professionals seeking to advance their careers. The program features a rigorous curriculum taught by experienced faculty and provides students with the opportunity to develop the critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills necessary for success in the business world.

Visit our program website: https://www.uncfsu.edu/academics/colleges-schools-and-departments/broadwell-college-of-business-and-economics/department-of-graduate-and-professional-studies-in-business/academics

Apply online: https://applymba.uncfsu.edu/

