Impact of human disturbance on biogeochemical fluxes in tropical seascapes

Highlights

Interest in biogeochemical fluxes in tropical seascapes surged in the past decade.

Mangroves have received the most attention among the three habitats of study.

Four anthropogenic drivers are identified for disrupting biogeochemical fluxes.

Mangroves and seagrasses buffer microbes, reducing disease in nearby corals.

Research on how mangroves and seagrasses mitigate ocean acidification is a priority.

Abstract

Tropical seascapes rely on the feedback relationships among mangrove forests, seagrass meadows, and coral reefs, as they mutually facilitate and enhance each other’s functionality. Biogeochemical fluxes link tropical coastal habitats by exchanging material flows and energy through various natural processes that determine the conditions for life and ecosystem functioning. However, little is known about the seascape-scale implications of anthropogenic disruptions to these linkages. Despite the limited number of integrated empirical studies available (with only 11 out of 81 selected studies focusing on the integrated dynamics of mangroves, seagrass, and corals), this review emphasizes the importance of biogeochemical fluxes for ecosystem connectivity in tropical seascapes. It identifies four primary anthropogenic influences that can disturb these fluxes-nutrient enrichment, chemical pollution, microbial pollution, and solid waste accumulation-resulting in eutrophication, increased disease incidence, toxicity, and disruptions to water carbonate chemistry. This review also highlights significant knowledge gaps in our understanding of biogeochemical fluxes and ecosystem responses to perturbations in tropical seascapes. Addressing these knowledge gaps is crucial for developing practical strategies to conserve and manage connected seascapes effectively. Integrated research is needed to shed light on the complex interactions and feedback mechanisms within these ecosystems, providing valuable insights for conservation and management practices.

Cobacho S. P., van de Leemput I. A., Holmgren M. & Christianen M. J. A., 2024. Impact of human disturbance on biogeochemical fluxes in tropical seascapes. Marine Environmental Research 197: 106479. doi: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2024.106479. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related