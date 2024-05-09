SPLC Condemns the Passage of Georgia’s New Anti-Voter Bill

ATLANTA — Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) denounced Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s signing of Senate Bill 189 (SB 189) into law. The bill’s provisions create significant challenges to voting rights and fair access to the ballot, while imposing administrative burdens on already overwhelmed election officials.

The passage of SB 189 and its provisions relating to voter challenges follow a troubling trend of lowering obstacles to mass voter challenges and emboldening right-wing activists who seek to overburden elections offices and prevent Georgia voters from having fair access to the ballot. This harmful bill also requires all advance and absentee ballots to be counted within a single hour of polls closing on election day.

“Election officials already carry the huge civic responsibility of safeguarding our ballots and ensuring that every vote is counted,” said Courtney O’Donnell, senior staff attorney for voting rights with the SPLC. “Now, Gov. Kemp has further burdened them by enacting an election law that is responsive to baseless conspiracy theories.”

“SB 189 green lights unsubstantiated voter challenges and creates further confusion for election administrators in resolving voter challenges,” continued O’Donnell. “Furthermore, it targets unhoused voters by making them more susceptible to voter challenges and requiring them to make the county registrar’s office their mailing address."

“The passage of SB 189 represents a significant setback in the fight for equitable and accessible elections in Georgia and a stark reminder that our fight for voting rights is far from over,” concluded O’Donnell.

###

About the Southern Poverty Law Center

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements, and advance the human rights of all people. For more information, visit www.splcenter.org.