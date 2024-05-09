Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For City of Fate

TEXAS, May 9 - May 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Fate, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to the City of Fate on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Fate market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“I want to congratulate the City of Fate on their Film Friendly Texas designation,” said Senator Bob Hall. “Texas is already home to more than 210 feature film, commercial, and television production companies, and our great state continues to attract more every day. Senate District 2 is now home to eight of the over 175 Film Friendly Texas communities, and I am happy the City of Fate is among that growing list.”

“We welcome the Film Friendly Texas Community designation by the Texas Film Commission and the Office of the Governor as a testament to our city's future-ready approach to filmmaking,” said Fate Mayor David Billings. “This designation speaks volumes about our unwavering belief in the potential in Fate to enrich both our economy and cultural landscape. It also reaffirms our commitment to fostering a vibrant downtown and economic opportunities within our community.”

“Receiving the Film Friendly Texas designation is not just a recognition of Fate's scenic beauty and welcoming community, it's a testament to our commitment to fostering creativity and economic growth,” said Fate City Manager Michael Kovacs. “This certification opens doors for filmmakers to discover Fate's hidden gems and for our city to shine on the silver screen.”

The City of Fate joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2023.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline