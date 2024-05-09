HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

RYSTIGGO (rozanolixizumab-noli)

ris-TIG-oh

UCB, Inc.

Original Approval date: June 26, 2023

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

RYSTIGGO is a drug for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients. It is used by patients whose blood has antibodies against the acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or muscle-specific kinase (MuSK).

Myasthenia gravis is a rare disease that causes weakness in muscles, especially those muscles that control the eyes, face, neck, mouth, swallowing, breathing, and limbs.

How is this drug used?

A healthcare provider injects RYSTIGGO underneath the skin of the lower right or left part of the abdomen through an infusion pump. This is known as subcutaneous infusion.

RYSTIGGO is given once weekly for six weeks (called a treatment cycle). If a patient’s symptoms return or worsen, then the patient may be eligible to receive another treatment cycle at least 63 days after the start of the previous treatment cycle.

The amount of RYSTIGGO used depends on the patient’s weight.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved RYSTIGGO based on evidence from Study 1 in 200 adult patients with gMG whose blood had antibodies against AChR or MuSK. The study was conducted at 81 sites in 15 countries in Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Poland, Russian Federation, Serbia, Spain, Taiwan, and the United States.

How were the trials designed?

The benefit and side effects of RYSTIGGO were established in one multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (Study 1). The study evaluated RYSTIGGO for the treatment of gMG in adult patients whose blood had antibodies against AChR or MuSK.

Patients were randomized to receive weight-tiered doses of RYSTIGO equivalent to 7mg/kg or 10 mg/kg, or placebo subcutaneous infusion once weekly for six weeks (called a treatment cycle).

The primary efficacy endpoint was the comparison of the change from baseline after 43 days of treatment on the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) total score between patients treated with RYSTIGGO and patients who received placebo, during one treatment cycle in Study 1. The MG-ADL is a scale reported by patients that assesses the impact of gMG on daily function.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes how many females and males were enrolled in Study 1 used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of RYSTIGGO.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 summarizes how many patients by race enrolled in the Study 1 used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of RYSTIGGO.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 3 summarizes how many patients by age enrolled in the Study 1 used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of RYSTIGGO.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 4 summarizes how many patients by ethnicity enrolled in the Study 1 used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of RYSTIGGO.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

≈7 mg/kg

N=66 RYSTIGGO

≈10 mg/kg

N=67

Placebo

N=67

All

N=200 Sex, n (%) Female 39 (59) 35 (52) 47 (70) 121 (61) Male 27 (41) 32 (48) 20 (30) 79 (39) Age, years, n (%) 18 to <65 49 (74) 51 (76) 51 (76) 151 (75) ≥65 17 (26) 16 (24) 16 (24) 49 (25) Race, n (%) American Indian or Alaska Native 0 0 1 (1) 1 (1) Asian 9 (14) 7 (10) 5 (7) 21 (10) Black or African American 0 4 (6) 1 (1) 5 (2) White 41 (62) 49 (73) 46 (69) 136 (68) Not reported 16 (24) 7 (10) 14 (21) 37 (19) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 5 (8) 3 (4) 5 (7) 13 (6) Non-Hispanic or Latino 47 (71) 58 (87) 48 (72) 153 (77) Not reported 14 (21) 6 (9) 14 (21) 34 (17) Region, n (%) Japan 5 (8) 4 (6) 4 (6) 13 (6) United States 11 (17) 14 (21) 16 (24) 41 (21) Rest of the world 50 (76) 49 (73) 47 (70) 146 (73) BMI (kg/m2) Mean (SD) 27 (7) 28 (6) 28 (6) 28 (6) Median (min, max) 26 (14, 48) 27 (15, 45) 28 (14, 42) 27 (14, 48) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations; BMI, body mass index; SD, standard deviation

What are the benefits of this drug?

The patients who received RYSTIGGO experienced less weakness affecting their activities of daily living compared to those receiving the placebo infusions.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : The majority of patients in the trial were female because myasthenia gravis affects females more frequently than males. RYSTIGGO worked similarly in males and females.

: The majority of patients in the trial were female because myasthenia gravis affects females more frequently than males. RYSTIGGO worked similarly in males and females. Race : The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how RYSTIGGO worked among races could not be determined.

: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how RYSTIGGO worked among races could not be determined. Age: RYSTIGGO worked similarly in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

What are the possible side effects?

RYSTIGGO may increase the risk for infections. RYSTIGGO may cause drug-induced aseptic meningitis. RYSTIGGO is associated with hypersensitivity reactions including angioedema and rash.

The most common side effects of RYSTIGGO are headache, infection, diarrhea, pyrexia (fever), hypersensitivity reactions, nausea, administration site reactions, abdominal pain, and joint pain.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females.

: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females. Race : The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in side effects among races could not be determined.

: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in side effects among races could not be determined. Age: The number of patients aged 65 years and older was small; therefore, the differences in side effects among age groups could not be determined.

