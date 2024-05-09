ACT Expo’s Largest Event Yet Brings Together Commercial Transportation Industry

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stage is set for the most anticipated annual gathering in the commercial transportation industry as the organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo prepare for its largest event to date. Set for May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, this year's ACT Expo will draw record-breaking attendance, bringing together leading fleet operators, vehicle OEMs, technology providers, utilities, public agencies and other important stakeholders from across the globe to explore the trends, policies, and technologies transforming the future of commercial transportation.

“In spite of some recent mixed headlines, we see tremendous forward momentum within the clean transportation industry,” noted Erik Neandross, president of GNA, a TRC Company, the producers of ACT Expo. “We have nearly 500 exhibitors this year, showcasing more than 200 of the world’s most cutting-edge technologies and other state-of-the-art fueling solutions. The four-day agenda is packed from front to back with the world’s top CEOs and industry titans, who I am sure will reaffirm their company’s commitment to a zero-carbon future. The complications, costs and other complexities of making a transition away from combustion technologies in the next several decades will be tackled head-on in the number of dynamic workshops we have lined up, keynote addresses from the industry’s top leaders, top-level executive panels, comprehensive technical sessions, and an absolutely packed trade show floor that will showcase the greatest collection of advanced clean vehicle technologies the world has ever seen.”

Fleet-Focused Agenda

The ACT Expo agenda will cover the state of the commercial transportation landscape, including fleet case studies of clean vehicle deployments, environmental policy developments, and a deep dive into the latest technologies and fuels. Through an assortment of expert-led workshops, executive panels, keynote presentations, and deep dive breakout sessions, fleet managers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how to navigate these new technologies, trends, and regulations and integrate the findings into their operations.

Highlighted sessions:

Battery Technology Advancements

Hydrogen Workshop

Regulatory Workshop

Vehicle Automation Workshop

Global Sustainability Trends in the Transportation Sector

CEO Roundtable on Scaling Vehicle Electrification

Energy Transition Executive Roundtable: Navigating the New Fuel Frontier

Microgrids to Support Fleet Deployments

EV Charging Event

Ultra Clean Vehicle Summit

Utility Workshop

ACT Shipper-Carrier Connect

Innovative Tech Showcase

View the full agenda .

Who’s Who Speaker Lineup

Attendees will gain invaluable insights from executives representing some of the world's largest fleets, vehicle manufacturers, and industry suppliers, offering diverse perspectives and unparalleled expertise on the most important issues facing the commercial fleet sector today.

Featured speakers include:

Roger Alm, President, Volvo Trucks

Dan Purefoy, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Sysco

Jim Monkmeyer, President of Transportation, DHL Supply Chain

Javier Garcia Atique, Regional Head of Customer Delivery for Landside Transportation, Maersk

David Allen, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo Foods North America

Elisabeth Fauvelle Munck af Rosenschöld, Global Sustainability Manager, IKEA

Dan Priestley, Senior Manager, Semi, Tesla

Shelley Simpson, President, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Art Vallely, President, Penske Truck Leasing

John O’Leary, President and Chief Executive Officer, Daimler Truck North America

Peter Voorhoeve, President, Volvo Trucks North America

Jason Skoog, General Manager, Peterbilt and PACCAR Vice President

Mathias Carlbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer, Navistar

Jonathan Randall, President, Mack Trucks North America

Adam Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Pilot

Robert Sanchez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ryder System, Inc.

Pedro J. Pizarro, President and Chief Executive Officer, Edison International

Selda Gunsel, President, Shell Global Solutions US, and Global Vice President of Lubricants, Mobility, and Fuels Technology, Shell

Andy Walz, President, Americas Products, Chevron

John Kenning, Chief Executive Officer and President, First Student

Emil Youssefzadeh, Chief Technology Officer, Chairman of the Board, and Co-Founder, WattEV

View the full speaker roster .

Largest Expo Hall to Date

The Expo Hall, twice the size of 2023 with nearly 500 exhibitors, will showcase the largest advanced clean vehicle display available anywhere. Fleet managers can find more than 200 low- and zero-emission commercial vehicles to meet their economic and environmental sustainability needs. The technologies span battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, renewable fuels, efficiency technology, autonomous technologies, and more. Plus, attendees can get behind the wheel of the newest advanced trucks, buses, and vans at the Ride & Drive event. ACT Expo is supported by presenting sponsors Daimler Truck North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, and Shell.

ACT Expo Media Events Now Live

Starting on Monday, May 20, leading fleets, OEMs, and suppliers will debut their latest advanced clean vehicles, announce game-changing partnerships, and make exclusive project updates live at the Expo Hall. The full lineup of media events is now available .

For more information, visit www.actexpo.com .

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing solutions that drive economic and environmental fleet sustainability. Annually, ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a massive exhibit hall showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 13th year, ACT Expo will take place May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and is expected to assemble more than 12,000 attendees and 2,700 fleets seeking strategies for the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels transition. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), a TRC Company and the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org .

