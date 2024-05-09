Onex Confirms Election of Directors

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) confirms all nominees set forth in the management information circular for its May 9, 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders have been elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below.

Nominee Elected by % Votes For Gerald W. Schwartz Multiple Voting Shares 100 Mitchell Goldhar Multiple Voting Shares 100 Ewout Heersink Multiple Voting Shares 100 John B. McCoy Multiple Voting Shares 100 J. Robert S. Prichard Multiple Voting Shares 100 Heather M. Reisman Multiple Voting Shares 100 Lisa Carnoy Subordinate Voting Shares 97 Robert Le Blanc Subordinate Voting Shares 98 Sarabjit S. Marwah Subordinate Voting Shares 80 Beth Wilkinson Subordinate Voting Shares 96

Shareholders of Onex were also presented with and voted on an advisory resolution endorsing the Company’s approach to executive compensation, generally referred to as “say-on-pay” as well as the ratification and confirmation of By-Law No. 5 of the Corporation reflecting certain requirements set out by the Canadian Transportation Agency in connection with the Corporation’s indirect acquisition of Sunwing Airlines. Both resolutions are more fully described in the Company’s management information circular. Detailed results of the vote for each resolution are set out below.

Resolution % Votes For Approach to executive compensation – “say-on-pay” 99 Ratification of By-Law No. 5 regarding Sunwing Airlines 100

About Onex

Onex is an investor and asset manager that invests capital on behalf of Onex shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Onex’ two primary businesses are Private Equity and Credit. In Private Equity, we raise funds from third-party investors, or limited partners, and invest them, along with Onex’ own investing capital, through the funds of our private equity platforms, Onex Partners and ONCAP. Similarly, in Credit, we raise and invest capital across several private credit, public credit and public equity strategies. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has $49.6 billion in assets under management, of which $8.4 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.com.

