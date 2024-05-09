DeMontrond Chevrolet to provide Texas City Girls Youth Softball with new equipment, monetary contribution and more.
DeMontrond Chevrolet to provide Texas City Girls Youth Softball with new equipment, monetary contribution and instructional clinics
We encourage everyone to look at what Chevrolet now has to offer. You'll be impressed.”TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeMontrond Chevrolet is partnering with Texas City Girls Youth Softball in Texas City. DeMontrond Chevrolet has joined forces with the Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball program to provide new equipment, a monetary donation, invitations to a free instructional clinic and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a test drive fundraiser.
— Jacob Chavez, General Manager
“Playing baseball and softball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. DeMontrond Chevrolet and Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Texas City.” said Jacob Chavez, General Manager for DeMontrond Chevrolet. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball and softball instills in its players.”
2024 marks the nineteenth year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball & Softball program and has benefited over 10 million players since it launched in 2006. Last year, more than 1,300 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.
DeMontrond Chevrolet will present Texas City Girls Youth Softball an equipment kit that includes useful items such as equipment bags, first aid kits, scorebooks, and ball buckets. The sponsorship also includes youth clinics featuring current and former MLB/MiLB players and coaches, or instruction from Ripken Baseball.
In addition, DeMontrond Chevrolet will present a check representing a one-time donation to Texas City Girls Youth Softball. Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds to support the league as community members take test drives at their partnering dealership.
“Chevrolet designs and builds its vehicles with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We encourage everyone to look at what Chevrolet has to offer,” said Chavez.
For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball, please visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.
About DEMONTROND CHEVROLET
DeMontrond Chevrolet stands as a beacon of automotive excellence, rooted in a rich legacy of trust and dedication. With a commitment spanning decades, we've proudly served our community with unparalleled customer service, offering a diverse range of top-quality vehicles to suit every need and preference. Beyond just selling cars, we foster relationships built on integrity, transparency, and a genuine passion for delivering automotive solutions that exceed expectations. At DeMontrond Chevrolet, we don't just sell cars; we cultivate experiences, forging connections that last a lifetime.
Our customers, at no additional cost, also enjoy the peace of mind our Warranty Forever program offers. For generations, the DeMontrond Family in Texas City has been devoted to serving the Greater Houston, Texas City, Clear Lake, Alvin, Friendswood, Beaumont and Galveston areas. We are conveniently located off I-45 North in Texas City and online at www.DeMontrondChevy.com
ABOUT CHEVROLET
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.
BRENDA FINCH
40/40 Group
+1 713-478-2093
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other