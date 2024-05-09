Opening Session of the Board of Governors

The opening session of the EBRD Board of Governors provides an overview of the key themes of the Annual Meeting.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to address the Board of Governors’ opening session on Wednesday 15 May. The Vice Chair of the Board of Governors, Gintarė Skaistė, Minister of Finance of Lithuania and Odile Renaud-Basso, EBRD President.

Remote Simultaneous Interpretation will be available for some of the Annual Meeting and Business Forum events. To use simultaneous interpretation, we recommend you download the Interactio app on your mobile device. Step by Step Guide (smartphone or tablet device)

1. Download the Interactio App to a smartphone or tablet from the AppStore (IOS) or GooglePlayStore (Android)

2. Make sure the mobile device is connected to WiFi

3. Plug in your headphones

4. Insert the code: AM2024

5. Select event

6. Press Play

7. Select the language