Minister of State Byrne welcomes the Annual Report of An Coimisinéir Teanga for 2023

I also note the type of complaints received during the year, which relate largely to the use of the síneadh fada in a person's name and the correct use of a name, surname, address and title in the Irish language in general, as well as interactive online services, telephone services, official forms, and lack of Irish-speaking staff. Given these themes, I am delighted to note that many of the provisions of the Act due to be commenced this year will answer directly to many of these complaints, with others to be addressed through the National Plan and the language standards."