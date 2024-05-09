IPSS Procurement Activities

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) is seeking, through www.etenders.gov.ie
, Expressions of Interest from property owners, private developers and building contractors who are interested in selling or leasing:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.