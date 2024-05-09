Questions and Answers on the Grand Canal

While the State has always taken a sympathetic approach towards International Protection applicants, it is nevertheless a criminal offence, in principle, for a person to pitch a tent on public land, or on private land without consent. Depending on the circumstances, for example, the person may be moved on, requested to remove their tent or the tent may be seized if there is a refusal to remove the tent. Each case would be considered on their own set of facts in terms of the legal implications arising.