Industry Leaders Recognized With 2024 Responsible Care® Performance Awards

WASHINGTON (May 9, 2024) – Safety and sustainability leaders in the chemical industry were recognized this week at the 2024 Responsible Care ® & Sustainability Conference & Expo, acknowledging the exceptional people and programs making a significant impact under Responsible Care. Awardees qualify based on exemplary performance and are selected by a committee of experts.

Top award categories include Responsible Care Company of the Year, Partner Company of the Year and Initiative of the Year. To qualify for these awards, companies must have an established record of process and occupational safety and environmental performance improvement.

Chris Jahn, President & CEO | American Chemistry Council Responsible Care isn’t just a commitment – our companies and employees are taking meaningful actions to drive safety and sustainability, setting a standard of performance for the entire industry to aspire to. Our 2024 award winners serve as beacons of excellence in fostering a culture of safety and promoting the health and safety of people, communities and the planet.

The Responsible Care Company of the Year award recognizes outstanding leadership and performance in environmental, health, and safety (EH&S) stewardship and dedication to continual improvement under Responsible Care.

This year’s Responsible Care Company of the Year award winners are ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company (Large Size Category); and FMC Corporation (Medium Size Category).

Karen McKee, President | ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company The principles of Responsible Care are fundamental to how we operate at ExxonMobil, so it’s an honor to receive this award for the third consecutive year. This reflects the extraordinary dedication of our teams around the world who are continuously working to improve our safety and environmental performance. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs in ways that help protect people, the environment, and the communities where we operate.

Mark Douglas, President & CEO | FMC We are immensely proud to be recognized as Responsible Care Company of the Year. Our commitment to safety and sustainability is deeply ingrained in FMC’s culture, and employees around the world are dedicated to making a positive impact within our company and the communities we serve. Receiving this award for the fifth time shows we are not resting on our laurels. From our ambitious environmental goals to bringing more sustainable solutions to growers, we are committed to leading our industry in innovation, safety and sustainability.

The Responsible Care Partner Company of the Year award recognizes the superb performance and safety record of companies involved in the distribution, transportation, storage, use, treatment, disposal and/or sales and marketing of chemicals. This year’s Responsible Care Partner Company of the Year Award winners are: Kinder Morgan Liquids Terminals, based in Houston, TX; Highway Transport Logistics, Inc., based in Knoxville, TN.; and Total Quality Logistics, LLC, based in Cincinnati, OH.

The Responsible Care Initiative of the Year award recognizes companies that have created a new program that demonstrates leadership in the areas of employee health and safety, security, or environmental protection.

The Responsible Care Initiative of the Year award winners are:

Indorama Ventures (Medium Size Category); and,

and, Nisus Corporation (Small Size Category)

ACC also honored leading industry employees who exemplify the Responsible Care ethos of driving safety and sustainability within their organizations: Amela Morgan, Plant Manager, Ingevity Corporation; and Angie Griffin, Chief Commercial Officer, Third Coast.

Additional recognition was given to organizations who had exemplary performance in Product Safety, Facility Safety, Waste Minimization, Reuse and Recycling, and Energy Efficiency. In 2024:

Trinity Industries was recognized with the Product Safety Award for their Trinsight TM platform;

was recognized with the Product Safety Award for their Trinsight platform; 44 ACC members and 9 Responsible Care Partners received Facility Safety awards;

and received Facility Safety awards; 20 projects from 8 companies received Waste Minimization, Reuse and Recycling awards; and,

from received Waste Minimization, Reuse and Recycling awards; and, 32 projects from 11 companies received Energy Efficiency awards.

Check out our website for the full list of 2024 Responsible Care award winners.