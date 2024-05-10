Jest Paint Launches Exciting New Face Painting Kits with Fusion Body Art
Jest Paint is excited to announce a series of additions to its store in the beloved Fusion Body Art line.PORTAGE, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jest Paint is excited to announce a series of additions to its store in the beloved Fusion Body Art line. These latest products are crafted to ignite creativity in face painting enthusiasts across the board, featuring designs that cater to both novices and seasoned artists.
The line-up of new products includes
Fusion Body Art Unicorn and Fairy Face Painting Kit: This kit is tailored for magical-themed events and children's parties. It invites painters to explore enchanting designs with various vivid colors and tools.
Fusion Body Art Spectrum Face Painting Palette - 24 Combos Rainbow Paradise: A product of Jest Paint’s in-house creative genius, this palette is filled with 24 vibrant color combinations that allow for endless artistic expression, from understated accents to elaborate full-face transformations.
Fusion Body Art Face Painting and Glitter Palette - 12 Split Cakes & 12 Glitter Creams Rainbow Party: Also designed by Jest Paint’s talented team, this palette merges dynamic split cakes with shimmering glitter creams, perfect for adding a dash of sparkle to any creation.
Fusion Body Art Lodie Up Face Painting Palette - Rainbow Ponies: Created in collaboration with celebrated face painter Elodie Ternois, this palette features pony-inspired colors and designs that will delight and inspire creativity.
Anna Wilinski, co-founder of Jest Paint, shared her enthusiasm about the new offerings: "We're thrilled to introduce these products, which highlight our dedication to delivering innovative and top-quality supplies that enable artists to express their artistic visions freely. Working with Fusion Body Art and our fantastic design team has allowed us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in face painting."
These new Fusion Body Art series products are now available for purchase through Jest Paint’s online store. Jest Paint remains committed to supporting the artistic community by providing eco-friendly, safe face painting tools that bring joy and color to the craft.
About Jest Paint
Jest Paint, established in 2009 by face painting professionals Anna Wilinski and Santiago Massano, provides premium face painting supplies, including paints, glitters, brushes, and stencils. The company is dedicated to fostering a supportive community for artists and elevating the art of face painting globally.
Note: For the best experience, use Jest Paint’s products according to the guidelines and ensure they are applied under adult supervision when used on children.
Anna Wilinski
Jest Paint
+1 269-459-1870
info@jestpaint.com
