eXp Realty Introduces eXp Elevate Coaching to Transform Agent Success

New coaching platform offers advanced professional development and business growth opportunities for agents across North America

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the launch of eXp Elevate Coaching, a state-of-the-art coaching platform designed to enhance the business growth and professional development of eXp Realty agents in North America.



eXp Elevate Coaching is an advanced extension of eXp's University and Mentor programs, offering agents an array of enriched mastery programs, including one-on-one coaching, mastermind groups, and group coaching sessions. The initiative features a coaching marketplace that will host a variety of self-guided programs, tailored to agents seeking to advance their careers and elevate their professional skills through expert guidance.

"With eXp Elevate Coaching, we are taking a significant step forward in equipping our agents with the tools and insights they need to excel and hit their goals,” said Bryon Ellington, Chief Learning Officer at eXp Realty. “This innovative program is designed to provide personalized, actionable guidance that addresses the unique challenges and opportunities faced by today’s real estate professionals."

The ACCELERATE LIVE and ACCELERATE ON-DEMAND programs are central elements of the eXp Elevate Coaching platform, providing agents with practical strategies and personalized coaching to help them achieve rapid growth and success. These programs are led by top eXp Realty agents who are recognized leaders in their fields, offering firsthand insights and proven tactics in real-time and on-demand formats to accommodate varying learning preferences and schedules.

eXp Realty is committed to continual innovation and agent empowerment, striving to provide resources that support career growth and business success. eXp Elevate Coaching is the latest example of this commitment, offering exclusive educational opportunities that are expected to set new benchmarks in real estate coaching.

For more information about eXp Elevate Coaching, please visit Elevate Coaching’s official website.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

