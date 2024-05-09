BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: PlayAGS, Incorporated (NYSE - AGS), HashiCorp Inc. (Nasdaq - HCP), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - DCPH), Territorial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - TBNK)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



HashiCorp Inc. (Nasdaq - HCP)

Under the terms of the agreement, HashiCorp will be acquired by IBM (NYSE – IBM). IBM will acquire all outstanding shares of HashiCorp common stock for $35.00 per share in cash, for an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the HashiCorp Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether IBM is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hashicorp-inc-nasdaq-hcp/.

PlayAGS, Incorporated (NYSE - AGS)

Under the terms of the agreement, AGS will be acquired by affiliates of Brightstar Capital Partners (“Brightstar”) for $12.50 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the AGS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/playags-incorporated-nyse-ags/.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - DCPH)

Under the terms of the agreement, Deciphera will be acquired by ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“ONO”). ONO will acquire all outstanding shares of Deciphera common stock for $25.60 per share in cash, for a total equity value of $2.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Deciphera Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether ONO is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/deciphera-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-dcph/.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - TBNK)

Under the terms of the agreement, Territorial Bancorp will be acquired by Hope Bancorp, Inc. (“Hope Bancorp”) (Nasdaq - HOPE). Territorial shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8048 shares of Hope Bancorp common stock in exchange for each share of Territorial common stock they own, in a 100% stock-for-stock transaction valued at approximately $78.6 million. Based on the closing price of Hope Bancorp’s common stock on April 26, 2024, this represents a value of $8.82 per share of Territorial common stock. Upon completion of the transaction, it is expected that Hope Bancorp shareholders will own approximately 94.4% of the combined entity and Territorial shareholders will own approximately 5.6%. The investigation concerns whether the Territorial Bancorp Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Territorial Bancorp shareholders in the combined company and whether Hope Bancorp is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $16.79 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/territorial-bancorp-inc-nasdaq-tbnk/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.