TAB Bank Closes More Than $41 Million in New Credit Facilities in First Quarter 2024

OGDEN, Utah, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank closed more than $41 million in major credit facilities in the first quarter of 2024. Deal sizes ranged from under $1 million to $10 million from companies across the United States in the paper products, food, trucking and shipping, retail, construction, and marketing industries. For these companies, the bank is a financial partner facilitating access to capital resources for growth and improved profitability.



Summary of deals closed in Q1 2024:

$10 million – an Idaho company that sells organically farmed beverages.

$9 million – an Arkansas company that makes self-sealing and crash-resistant aviation fuel cells.

$5 million – a premier consumer packaging and display company from Georgia.

$5 million – a New York company that is one of the nation's fastest-growing, self-performing, general contracting and building maintenance service providers.

$5 million – an Ohio company that is a full-service provider of merchandising display programs for global brands.

$3 million – a California company that sells tree-free paper product alternatives.

$2 million – a premium organic and grass-fed bone broth provider in California.

$1 million – a California company that offers trucking and shipping services.

$750,000 – a Georgia company that ensures brand authentication and security software and services.



For small to midsize businesses looking for a funding source to promote growth, TAB Bank provides smart business line of credit solutions with flexible options designed to fit each company’s needs. TAB Bank specializes in business loan solutions for companies with stellar credit as well as those that don’t—multiple factors for creditworthiness are reviewed, such as income and length of operating time.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across various industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

TAB Bank representatives Bill Bahls, Ryan Gabriel, Brett Horwitz, Ralph Kourtjian, and Chris Mitchell worked with clients to close the deals.

