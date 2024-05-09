Monetary Policy Report - May 2024
Monetary Policy Summary
The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 8 May 2024, the MPC voted by a majority of 7–2 to maintain Bank Rate at 5.25%. Two members preferred to reduce Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 5%.
The Committee’s updated projections for activity and inflation are set out in the accompanying May Monetary Policy Report and are conditioned on a market-implied path for Bank Rate that declines from 5¼% to 3¾% by the end of the forecast period, compared with an endpoint of 3¼% in February.
Internationally, recent growth outturns have tended to be stronger in the United States than in the euro area. Underlying inflationary pressures in both regions have continued to moderate somewhat since the start of the year, though by less than expected in the United States. Forward interest rates have risen in the United States and, as a result, elsewhere.
Following modest weakness last year, UK GDP is expected to have risen by 0.4% in 2024 Q1 and to grow by 0.2% in Q2. Despite picking up during the forecast period, demand growth is expected to remain weaker than potential supply growth throughout most of that period. A margin of economic slack is projected to emerge during 2024 and 2025 and to remain thereafter, in part reflecting the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy.
With respect to indicators of inflation persistence, services consumer price inflation has declined but remains elevated, at 6.0% in March. There remains considerable uncertainty around statistics derived from the ONS Labour Force Survey. It is therefore more difficult to gauge the evolution of the labour market. Based on a broad set of indicators, the MPC judges that the labour market continues to loosen but that it remains relatively tight by historical standards. Annual private sector regular average weekly earnings growth declined to 6.0% in the three months to February, although that series tends to be volatile. Alternative indicators also suggest easing pay growth.
Twelve-month CPI inflation fell to 3.2% in March from 3.4% in February. CPI inflation is expected to return to close to the 2% target in the near term, but to increase slightly in the second half of this year, to around 2½%, owing to the unwinding of energy-related base effects. There continue to be upside risks to the near-term inflation outlook from geopolitical factors, although developments in the Middle East have had a limited impact on oil prices so far.
Conditioned on market interest rates and reflecting a margin of slack in the economy, CPI inflation is projected to be 1.9% in two years’ time and 1.6% in three years in the May Report.
The MPC’s remit is clear that the inflation target applies at all times, reflecting the primacy of price stability in the UK monetary policy framework. The framework recognises that there will be occasions when inflation will depart from the target as a result of shocks and disturbances. Monetary policy will ensure that CPI inflation returns to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term.
At this meeting, the Committee voted to maintain Bank Rate at 5.25%. Headline CPI inflation has continued to fall back, in part owing to base effects and external effects from goods prices. The restrictive stance of monetary policy is weighing on activity in the real economy, is leading to a looser labour market and is bearing down on inflationary pressures. Key indicators of inflation persistence are moderating broadly as expected, although they remain elevated.
Monetary policy will need to remain restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term in line with the MPC’s remit. The Committee has judged since last autumn that monetary policy needs to be restrictive for an extended period of time until the risk of inflation becoming embedded above the 2% target dissipates.
The MPC remains prepared to adjust monetary policy as warranted by economic data to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably. It will therefore continue to monitor closely indications of persistent inflationary pressures and resilience in the economy as a whole, including a range of measures of the underlying tightness of labour market conditions, wage growth and services price inflation. The Committee will consider forthcoming data releases and how these inform the assessment that the risks from inflation persistence are receding. On that basis, the Committee will keep under review for how long Bank Rate should be maintained at its current level.
1: The economic outlook
Twelve-month CPI inflation remains above the MPC’s 2% target, but it declined to 3½% in 2024 Q1, broadly in line with expectations in the February Report. Inflation is projected to return to close to the target throughout the second quarter of this year, before increasing slightly in Q3 and Q4, to around 2½%. This pickup is driven by energy price inflation, which is projected to become less negative during Q3 and Q4 compared with Q2 (Chart 1.1). CPI inflation excluding energy has fallen by less than headline inflation over recent quarters and is projected to be around 3% during the second half of the year, owing to the persistence of domestic inflationary pressures. Services CPI inflation is expected to continue to ease gradually from 6.0% in March, while private-sector regular pay growth is expected to slow to around 5% during the rest of this year.
The Committee expects second-round effects in domestic prices and wages to take longer to unwind than they did to emerge (Key judgement 3). The best collective judgement of the Committee is that these second-round effects are likely to fade slightly faster than assumed previously, pushing down on the latest CPI inflation projection during the third year of the forecast period. Conditioned on market interest rates and reflecting a margin of slack in the economy, CPI inflation is projected to be 1.9% in two years’ time and 1.6% in three years.
There continue to be upside risks to the modal CPI inflation projection from geopolitical factors during the first half of the forecast period, but the risks overall are more evenly balanced over the second half.
Following modest weakness last year, four-quarter GDP growth is expected to pick up during the forecast period (Key judgement 1). That reflects the fading negative impact on growth from past increases in Bank Rate and the downward-sloping market-implied path of forward interest rates, which begin to boost growth at the end of the period. Population growth is assumed to be higher throughout the forecast period. During the first half of the period, the pickup in growth also reflects fiscal policy and the boost to real incomes from the continued unwinding of the previous shocks to energy and other imported goods prices. Aggregate demand and supply are judged to be broadly in balance currently, but a margin of economic slack is projected to emerge during 2024 and 2025 and to remain thereafter, in part reflecting the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy (Key judgement 2). Unemployment is expected to rise somewhat.
Table 1.A: Forecast summary (a) (b)
|
2024 Q2
|
2025 Q2
|
2026 Q2
|
2027 Q2
|
GDP (c)
|
0.2 (0.1)
|
0.9 (0.6)
|
1.2 (1)
|
1.6
|
CPI inflation (d)
|
2 (2)
|
2.6 (2.7)
|
1.9 (2.2)
|
1.6
|
Unemployment rate (e)
|
4.3 (4.4)
|
4.6 (4.8)
|
4.8 (5)
|
4.8
|
Excess supply/Excess demand (f)
|
-¼ (-¼)
|
-¾ (-¾)
|
-1¼ (-1)
|
-1
|
Bank Rate (g)
|
5.2 (5)
|
4.5 (3.7)
|
4 (3.3)
|
3.7
- (a) Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the February 2024 Monetary Policy Report.
- (b) Unless otherwise stated, the numbers shown in this table are modal projections and are conditioned on the assumptions described in Section 1.1. The main assumptions are set out in Monetary Policy Report – Download chart slides and data – May 2024.
- (c) Four-quarter growth in real GDP.
- (d) Four-quarter inflation rate.
- (e) ILO definition of unemployment. Although LFS unemployment data have recently been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D).
- (f) Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive that it is above.
- (g) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.
1.1: The conditioning assumptions underlying the MPC’s projections
As set out in Table 1.B, the MPC’s May projections are conditioned on:
- The higher paths for policy rates in advanced economies implied by financial markets, as captured in the 15-working day averages of forward interest rates to 29 April (Chart 2.7). The market-implied path for Bank Rate in the United Kingdom has risen by 0.7 percentage points on average over the next three years compared with the equivalent period at the time of the February Report. The path for Bank Rate underpinning the May projections declines from 5¼% to 3¾% by the end of the forecast period, compared with an endpoint of 3¼% in February.
- A path for the sterling effective exchange rate index that is broadly unchanged compared to the February Report. The exchange rate depreciates slightly over the forecast period, reflecting the role of expected interest rate differentials in the Committee’s conditioning assumption.
- Wholesale energy prices that follow their respective futures curves over the forecast period. Since February, oil prices have risen somewhat and gas futures prices are broadly unchanged (Chart 2.3). Significant uncertainty remains around the outlook for wholesale energy prices, including related to recent geopolitical developments (Key judgement 3).
- UK household energy prices that move in line with Bank staff estimates of the Ofgem price cap implied by the path of wholesale gas and electricity prices (Section 2.4).
- Fiscal policy that evolves in line with announced UK government policies to date. As discussed in Section 2.3, additional measures were announced in Spring Budget 2024, including a further 2 pence cut in the main rate of employee and self-employed national insurance contributions from April 2024.
- The growth in the size and composition of the 16+ population implied by the ONS’s 2021-based interim national population projections, which reflects international migration up to mid-2023. These data were published at the end of January 2024 and so were not incorporated into the MPC’s February projections.
Table 1.B: Conditioning assumptions (a) (b)
|
Average 1998–2007
|
Average 2010–19
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Bank Rate (c)
|
5.0
|
0.5
|
2.8
|
5.3
|
4.8 (4.2)
|
4.3 (3.4)
|
3.8 (3.2)
|
Sterling effective exchange rate (d)
|
100
|
82
|
78
|
81
|
82 (82)
|
82 (81)
|
81 (81)
|
Oil prices (e)
|
39
|
77
|
89
|
84
|
85 (76)
|
79 (73)
|
75 (71)
|
Gas prices (f)
|
29
|
52
|
201
|
101
|
88 (88)
|
91 (87)
|
79 (82)
|
Nominal government expenditure (g)
|
7¼
|
2¼
|
4
|
7.0
|
2½ (3)
|
2½ (2)
|
2¾ (2¾)
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), ONS, Refinitiv Eikon from LSEG and Bank calculations.
- (a) The table shows the projections for financial market prices, wholesale energy prices and government spending projections that are used as conditioning assumptions for the MPC’s projections for CPI inflation, GDP growth and the unemployment rate. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the February 2024 Report.
- (b) Financial market data are based on averages in the 15 working days to 29 April 2024. Figures show the average level in Q4 of each year, unless otherwise stated.
- (c) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.
- (d) Index. January 2005 = 100. The convention is that the sterling exchange rate follows a path that is halfway between the starting level of the sterling ERI and a path implied by interest rate differentials.
- (e) Dollars per barrel. Projection based on monthly Brent futures prices.
- (f) Pence per therm. Projection based on monthly natural gas futures prices.
- (g) Annual average growth rate. Nominal general government consumption and investment. Projections are based on the OBR's March 2024 Economic and Fiscal Outlook. Historical data based on NMRP+D7QK.
1.2: Key judgements and risks
1.2: Key judgement 1
Following modest weakness last year, four-quarter GDP growth is expected to pick up during the forecast period.
UK GDP is expected to have risen by 0.4% in 2024 Q1 and to grow by 0.2% in Q2, stronger than expected in the February Report (Section 2.3). That follows weaker than expected GDP in the second half of last year, however, leaving activity at a similar level by the middle of this year as in the February projection. Household consumption was also weak during the second half of last year, but is expected to pick up throughout 2024, supported by a continued recovery in real incomes. That in turn partly reflects the continued unwinding of the shocks to energy and other imported goods prices experienced over recent years, and the effect of lower national insurance contributions. Real post-tax labour income is now expected to grow by over 3% in 2024 as a whole (Table 1.D).
The policies announced in the Spring Budget, including the further reduction in national insurance contributions, are expected to boost the level of GDP by over ¼% relative to the February Report projections. As these measures are also likely to boost potential supply, including through higher labour market participation, the implications for the MPC’s output gap projection (Key judgement 2), and hence inflationary pressures in the economy, are projected to be smaller.
After taking account of all announced government plans, and given that the impact of past fiscal loosening measures, including those related to the pandemic and the energy price shock, continues to fade, the stance of fiscal policy tightens over the projection. This pulls down on the Committee’s GDP growth projection beyond the near term.
Based on the average relationships over the past between Bank Rate and economic activity, Bank staff estimate that under current and expected financial conditions around two thirds of the peak domestic impact of higher interest rates on the level of GDP has come through. The negative impact on the level of GDP from the remaining pass-through continues to build over the first half of the forecast period. There is nevertheless a fading negative impact on the rate of GDP growth from past increases in Bank Rate and the downward-sloping market-implied path of forward interest rates, which begin to boost growth at the end of the period.
As discussed in the previous Report, the ONS’s updated population projections were not available in time to be reflected in the Committee’s February supply-side stocktake. The May projections are now conditioned on the most recent ONS population projections (Section 1.1), run forward after taking account of the starting point implied by the latest LFS population data (Box D). For example, the 16+ population is now assumed to rise by around 1% per year in the medium term, compared with around ¾% previously. All else equal, this raises significantly the paths of labour supply and potential output over the forecast period, relative to the February Report. In the May projection, aggregate supply growth is projected to rise to around 1¾% in the middle of the forecast period and to average 1½% over the next three years. A higher path for the population is assumed to have similar impacts on both supply and demand, and thus only a limited impact on spare capacity in the economy (Key judgement 2). Further upward revisions to the LFS population data are to be expected in the future.
There remain notable differences in patterns of international economic activity, with recent growth outturns tending to be stronger in the US and weaker in the euro area (Section 2.1). Activity in the euro area is projected to pick up in the near term, accounted for by the fading impact of tighter monetary policy and by stronger real incomes. US GDP growth is expected to slow somewhat over the forecast period, as the boost from consumer dis-saving fades and as potential supply growth, which has been strong, falls back to more normal rates. In the May Report, the path of global growth is broadly similar to February. Annual UK-weighted world GDP growth is projected to rise in the medium term, to slightly below its average rate in the decade prior to the pandemic (Table 1.D).
Overall, in the Committee’s May projection, UK four-quarter GDP growth is projected to pick up during the forecast period, to just over 1½% by the end of the forecast period (Chart 1.2). That reflects the fading negative impact on growth from past increases in Bank Rate and the downward-sloping market-implied path of forward interest rates, which begin to boost growth at the end of the period. Population growth is assumed to be higher throughout the forecast period. During the first half of the period, the pickup in GDP growth also reflects fiscal policy and the boost to real incomes from the continued unwinding of the previous shocks to energy and other imported goods prices.
Relative to the February Report projection, the level of GDP has been revised up by around ½% by the end of the forecast period, accounted for by stronger assumed population growth and the fiscal loosening measures in the Spring Budget. Compared with February, the rise in the market path of interest rates over recent months pushes down on GDP, all else equal, although this is partly offset by developments in other financial conditions.
In the GDP projection conditioned on the alternative assumption of constant interest rates at 5.25% over the forecast period, growth is weaker compared with the MPC’s projection conditioned on the declining path of market-implied rates.
The risks around the projection for UK GDP growth are judged to be broadly balanced.
There are risks in both directions around the central projections for domestic spending and GDP. The Committee will continue to monitor closely the impact of past increases in Bank Rate, including the channels through which house prices affect consumer spending. In the near term, there may be upside risks to GDP growth from stronger demand if some households choose to save less or run down existing stocks of savings to a greater extent. Respondents to the latest Bank/NMG survey have become more optimistic about their job security, financial prospects and expected real income growth. Set against that, the Bank’s Agents have reported subdued consumer demand at the start of this year (Box E). And the household saving ratio is expected to be downward sloping in the medium term, which may not arise given the projected rising path of unemployment (Key judgement 2).
Internationally, the risk of higher commodity prices and disruption to trade flows associated with developments in the Middle East could lead to weaker economic activity as well as greater external inflationary pressures (Key judgement 3). There is also a downside risk to global growth if domestic demand in China proves to be softer than expected, for example due to weakness in the property sector.
1.2: Key judgement 2
Aggregate demand and supply are judged to be broadly in balance currently, but a margin of economic slack is projected to emerge during 2024 and 2025 and to remain thereafter, in part reflecting the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy. Unemployment is expected to rise somewhat.
Following a period over the past couple of years in which the economy was operating with excess demand, aggregate demand and supply are judged to be broadly in balance currently. Over the past year, businesses appear to have responded to short-term weakness in demand by retaining their existing employees, while using them somewhat less intensively.
The MPC is continuing to consider the collective steer from a wide range of data to inform its view on labour market developments. As discussed in Box D, there remains considerable uncertainty around statistics derived from the ONS Labour Force Survey, making it more difficult to gauge the evolution of the labour market. Although work is underway to replace it, the LFS will remain a key source of labour market data for some time to come. The latest LFS data appear to suggest that the unemployment rate has increased slightly over the past year, but that there is no longer any sign that the inactivity rate has fallen over the same period (Chart 2.14). Underlying employment growth has slowed but remained positive in recent quarters. Overall, based on a broad set of indicators, the MPC judges that the labour market continues to loosen but that it remains relatively tight by historical standards.
Despite picking up during the forecast period, demand growth is expected to remain weaker than potential supply growth throughout most of that period, such that a margin of economic slack is projected to emerge during 2024 and 2025 and to remain thereafter. That in part reflects the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy. Aggregate excess supply is expected to reach around 1¼% of potential GDP by the start of 2026, compared with around 1% of GDP in the February Report. This slightly greater margin of excess supply relative to February reflects the impact on demand from the recent rise in the market path of interest rates.
Uncertainty around LFS data notwithstanding, the unemployment rate is projected to rise somewhat over the first half of the forecast period, such that it exceeds the assumed medium-term equilibrium rate of just over 4½% by the middle of next year. The unemployment rate reaches around 4¾% by the end of 2025 (Chart 1.3), a slightly lower path for unemployment than in the February Report. Some of the slack in the labour market that is expected to emerge over the forecast period also reflects weakness in the participation rate. Employment growth is stronger than in the February Report throughout the forecast period, reflecting the updated population growth assumption.
In projections conditioned on the alternative assumption of constant interest rates at 5.25% over the forecast period, the unemployment rate rises to a greater extent compared with the MPC’s projection conditioned on market rates.
The risks around the unemployment rate projection are judged to be broadly balanced.
Reflecting the continuing uncertainties around interpreting estimates from the LFS, there are risks in both directions around the recent path of the unemployment rate, and hence the outlook for unemployment and labour market tightness. The labour market could remain tighter or looser than assumed for a number of economic reasons, including the risks around the outlook for demand (Key judgement 1). There is also continuing significant uncertainty around the Committee’s assumptions for the path of the equilibrium rate of unemployment, news in which would, holding demand fixed, have implications for labour market tightness and inflationary pressures.
Based on the data available at the time of its supply stocktake published in the February Report, the MPC judged that the Covid-related drag on potential participation might be unwinding faster than anticipated. This now stands in contrast to the latest indications from the aggregate LFS participation series. There are considerable uncertainties around these data, however, and an alternative approach suggests that the participation rate could be significantly higher than currently estimated (Section 2.3).
1.2: Key judgement 3
CPI inflation is expected to return to close to the 2% target in the near term, but to increase slightly in the second half of this year owing to the unwinding of energy-related base effects, which reveals the persistence of domestic inflationary pressures. The Committee expects second-round effects in domestic prices and wages to take longer to unwind than they did to emerge. The best collective judgement of the Committee is that these second-round effects are likely to fade slightly faster than assumed previously, pushing down on the latest CPI inflation projection during the third year of the forecast period.
Twelve-month CPI inflation remains above the MPC’s 2% target, but it declined to 3½% in 2024 Q1 and to 3.2% in March, broadly in line with expectations in the February Report. Inflation is projected to return to close to the 2% target throughout the second quarter of this year, before increasing slightly in Q3 and in Q4, to around 2½%. This profile of CPI inflation over the second half of the year is more than accounted for by developments in the direct energy price contribution to 12-month inflation, which is projected to become less negative during Q3 and Q4 compared with Q2 (Chart 1.1). CPI inflation excluding energy is projected to be around 3% during the second half of the year, owing to the persistence of domestic inflationary pressures.
As part of the May forecast round, Bank staff have reviewed the degree to which past increases in import prices are yet to pass through to consumer prices. Based on recent developments in producer and consumer goods prices, the MPC now judges that a greater proportion of that pass-through has occurred already, relative to the assumptions incorporated into previous inflation projections. A shorter than usual lag between changes in import and consumer prices may have reflected the nature of the external shock, including that it was associated with acute shortages of products. This was a large external cost shock facing almost all companies in some form. This behaviour may have reflected domestic economic conditions to some extent as well, as companies were likely to have had greater than usual pricing power to pass on cost increases. As a result of this change in judgement, external inflationary pressures on the CPI are likely to be somewhat weaker than previously assumed, particularly during the first half of the forecast period.
The MPC is continuing to monitor closely indications of persistent inflationary pressures and resilience in the UK economy as a whole, including a range of measures of the underlying tightness of labour market conditions (Key judgement 2), wage growth and services price inflation.
Services CPI inflation fell to 6.0% in March, slightly higher than expected in the February Report. Higher-frequency measures of services price inflation show a somewhat greater slowdown than annual rates but still indicate elevated domestic inflationary pressures (Section 3.3). Services inflation is expected to continue to ease gradually over the course of this year, as wage growth and indirect effects from energy and other goods prices weaken further.
Annual private sector regular AWE growth declined to 6.0% in the three months to February, slightly higher than expected in the February Report, and broadly in line with alternative indicators of wage growth. Recent outturns in wage growth have continued to be stronger than standard models would have predicted (Chart 3.10). Private sector regular AWE growth is nevertheless expected to slow further in the near term, to around 5% during the rest of this year, compared with 4¾% in the February Report.
As part of this forecast round, the Committee has reviewed its judgement that second-round effects in wages and domestic prices will take longer to unwind than they did to emerge. Specifically, the February CPI inflation projection assumed that this metric of the degree of excess persistence would build marginally further in the near term before tapering off over coming years but remaining present at the end of the forecast period. Based on the latest evidence and modelling presented by Bank staff (Section 3), the best collective judgement of the Committee is that these second-round effects on domestic prices and wages are likely to fade slightly faster than assumed previously, pushing down on the latest CPI inflation projection during the third year of the forecast period. There remains considerable uncertainty around the calibration of this judgement and a range of views among MPC members (as set out in the subsequent risks sub-section).
In the MPC’s modal, or most likely, projection conditioned on the higher market-implied path of interest rates as captured in the 15-working day average to 29 April, CPI inflation increases from close to the 2% target in 2024 Q2 to around 2½% at the turn of the year. Reflecting the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy and a margin of slack in the economy (Key judgement 2), CPI inflation then falls back again, to 1.9% in two years’ time and to 1.6% in three years (Table 1.C and Chart 1.4).
The May CPI inflation projection has a broadly similar trajectory to the February projection, but it is slightly lower next year and, to a somewhat greater extent, in the medium term, reaching the 2% target two quarters earlier than in February. This lower profile in part reflects weaker external inflationary pressures following the Committee’s revised judgement on the pace of previous import price pass-through. In the medium term, it also reflects the building impact on inflation of a slightly greater margin of excess supply in this forecast conditioned on the latest market interest rate path, and the Committee’s judgement to unwind slightly earlier in this forecast its judgement on the degree of medium-term persistence in domestic prices.
In the MPC’s May projection, private sector regular AWE growth falls further during 2025 and reaches just under 3% by the end of the forecast period, as short-term inflation expectations are assumed to fall back further and a margin of spare capacity is expected to open up in the labour market in the medium term (Key judgement 2). This is a similar medium-term profile for AWE growth as in the February Report.
Table 1.C: The quarterly modal projection for CPI inflation based on market rate expectations (a)
|
2024 Q2
|
2024 Q3
|
2024 Q4
|
2025 Q1
|
2025 Q2
|
CPI inflation
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
2025 Q3
|
2025 Q4
|
2026 Q1
|
2026 Q2
|
CPI inflation
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
2026 Q3
|
2026 Q4
|
2027 Q1
|
2027 Q2
|
CPI inflation
|
1.8
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
1.6
In the modal projection conditioned on the alternative assumption of constant interest rates at 5.25% over the forecast period, CPI inflation is expected to fall below 2% from 2025 Q4 onwards. This path is lower than the Committee’s modal projection conditioned on market rates.
There continue to be upside risks to the modal CPI inflation projection from geopolitical factors during the first half of the forecast period, but the risks overall are more evenly balanced over the second half.
There are near-term risks in both directions around the path of CPI inflation from domestic factors, including related to developments later this year in pay settlements and in companies’ price-setting behaviour. The Bank’s Agents continue to report that settlements will average around 5½% this year, with higher outturns expected in consumer-facing sectors owing to the impact of the increase in the National Living Wage. The latest Agency intelligence also suggests, however, that companies’ relatively downbeat view of recent consumer demand could limit the extent to which they are able to pass on increases in costs to their prices.
In the medium term, there are also risks around the judgement that second-round effects in domestic prices and wages take longer to unwind than they did to emerge.
To the downside, the recent accumulation of evidence could support an earlier tapering of the Committee’s persistence judgement than has been incorporated into the May projection during the third year of the forecast period. As headline inflation and short-term inflation expectations fall further (Section 2.5), inflationary dynamics could adjust as rapidly on the downside as they did on the upside. Less persistence could also reflect the continued unwind of the previous shocks to energy and other imported goods prices, which may be limiting the extent to which employees and domestic firms are seeking higher nominal pay and domestic selling prices to recover the reductions in real incomes that they experienced in the past.
To the upside, in the absence of clear evidence from recent developments that domestic inflationary pressures have moderated significantly, there could be a case for maintaining the previous persistence judgement from the February Report across the full forecast period. The possibility of some upside risks to demand or downside risks to supply could, via a smaller margin of spare capacity in the economy and given a relatively tight starting point for the labour market, also motivate a higher medium-term profile for domestically generated inflation.
Overall, the risks around the Committee’s latest best collective judgement on the persistence of domestic price pressures are evenly balanced, following an extended period in 2022–23 during which they were skewed to the upside.
There remain upside risks around the modal projection for UK CPI inflation from international factors. Geopolitical risks have intensified following events in the Middle East, although there has so far been a relatively limited impact on trade and oil prices. The impact of a further intensification on oil prices could, over a number of quarters, be mitigated to some extent by flexibility in other sources of oil production. Nevertheless, in an adverse scenario, oil prices could still increase significantly in the short run, alongside greater disruption to all types of trade flowing through the Red Sea. If this were to be amplified by other financial market and economic channels including additional second-round effects on domestic wages and prices, it could lead to a material upward impact on UK CPI inflation over the first half of the forecast period relative to the modal projection. Set against that, recent weakness in Chinese export prices could pose a modest downside risk to UK inflation if it were to intensify, for example alongside softer Chinese activity.
Table 1.D: Indicative projections consistent with the MPC's modal forecast (a) (b)
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Eurostat, IMF World Economic Outlook (WEO), National Bureau of Statistics of China, ONS, US Bureau of Economic Analysis and Bank calculations.
- (a) The profiles in this table should be viewed as broadly consistent with the MPC’s projections for GDP growth, CPI inflation and unemployment (as presented in the fan charts).
- (b) Figures show annual average growth rates unless otherwise stated. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the February 2024 Monetary Policy Report. Calculations for back data based on ONS data are shown using ONS series identifiers.
- (c) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 188 countries weighted according to their shares in UK exports.
- (d) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 189 countries weighted according to their shares in world GDP using the IMF’s purchasing power parity (PPP) weights.
- (e) Chained-volume measure. The forecast was finalised before the release of the preliminary flash estimate of euro-area GDP for Q1, so that has not been incorporated.
- (f) Chained-volume measure. The forecast was finalised before the release of the advance estimate of US GDP for Q1, so that has not been incorporated.
- (g) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 155 emerging market economies, weighted according to their relative shares in world GDP using the IMF’s PPP weights.
- (h) Chained-volume measure.
- (i) Excludes the backcast for GDP.
- (j) Chained-volume measure. Includes non-profit institutions serving households. Based on ABJR+HAYO.
- (k) Chained-volume measure. Based on GAN8.
- (l) Chained-volume measure. Whole-economy measure. Includes new dwellings, improvements and spending on services associated with the sale and purchase of property. Based on DFEG+L635+L637.
- (m) Chained-volume measure. The historical data exclude the impact of missing trader intra‑community (MTIC) fraud. Since 1998 based on IKBK-OFNN/(BOKH/BQKO). Prior to 1998 based on IKBK.
- (n) Chained-volume measure. The historical data exclude the impact of MTIC fraud. Since 1998 based on IKBL-OFNN/(BOKH/BQKO). Prior to 1998 based on IKBL.
- (o) Chained-volume measure. Exports less imports.
- (p) Wages and salaries plus mixed income and general government benefits less income taxes and employees’ National Insurance contributions, deflated by the consumer expenditure deflator. Based on [ROYJ+ROYH-(RPHS+AIIV-CUCT)+GZVX]/[(ABJQ+HAYE)/(ABJR+HAYO)]. The backdata for this series are available at Monetary Policy Report – Download chart slides and data – May 2024.
- (q) Total available household resources, deflated by the consumer expenditure deflator. Based on [RPQK/((ABJQ+HAYE)/(ABJR+HAYO))].
- (r) Annual average. Percentage of total available household resources. Based on NRJS.
- (s) Level in Q4. Percentage point spread over reference rates. Based on a weighted average of household and corporate loan and deposit spreads over appropriate risk-free rates. Indexed to equal zero in 2007 Q3.
- (t) Annual average. Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive figure that it is above.
- (u) GDP per hour worked. Hours worked based on YBUS.
- (v) Four-quarter growth in the ILO definition of employment in Q4 (MGRZ). Although LFS employment data have recently been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D).
- (w) Level in Q4. Average weekly hours worked, in main job and second job. Based on YBUS/MGRZ.
- (x) ILO definition of unemployment rate in Q4 (MGSX). Although LFS unemployment data have recently been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D).
- (y) ILO definition of labour force participation in Q4 as a percentage of the 16+ population (MGWG). Although LFS participation data have recently been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D).
- (z) Four-quarter inflation rate in Q4.
- (aa) Four-quarter inflation rate in Q4 excluding fuel and the impact of MTIC fraud.
- (ab) Contribution of fuels and lubricants and gas and electricity prices to four-quarter CPI inflation in Q4.
- (ac) Four-quarter growth in whole‑economy total pay in Q4. Growth rate since 2001 based on KAB9. Prior to 2001, growth rates are based on historical estimates of AWE, with ONS series identifier MD9M.
- (ad) Four-quarter growth in unit labour costs in Q4. Whole‑economy total labour costs divided by GDP at constant prices. Total labour costs comprise compensation of employees and the labour share multiplied by mixed income.
- (ae) Four-quarter growth in private sector regular pay-based unit wage costs in Q4. Private sector wage costs divided by private sector output at constant prices. Private sector wage costs are average weekly earnings (excluding bonuses) multiplied by private sector employment.
Box A: Monetary policy since the February 2024 Report
At its meeting ending on 20 March 2024, the MPC voted by a majority of 8–1 to maintain Bank Rate at 5.25%. One member preferred to reduce Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 5%.
Since the MPC’s previous meeting, market-implied paths for advanced economy policy rates had shifted up. In the United States and the euro area, inflationary pressures had continued to abate, though by slightly less than expected. Material risks remained, notably from developments in the Middle East including disruption to shipping through the Red Sea.
Having declined through the second half of last year, UK GDP and market-sector output were expected to start growing again during the first half of this year. Business surveys remained consistent with an improving outlook for activity.
The fiscal measures in the Spring Budget 2024 were likely to increase the level of GDP by around ¼% over coming years. As the measures would probably also boost potential supply to some extent, the implications for the output gap, and hence inflationary pressures in the economy, were likely to be smaller.
Reflecting uncertainties around the ONS’s Labour Force Survey, the Committee continued to consider a wide range of indicators of labour market activity. The labour market had continued to loosen but remained relatively tight by historical standards. Although still elevated, nominal wage growth had moderated across a number of measures. Contacts of the Bank’s Agents continued to expect some decline in pay settlements this year and to report greater difficulty in passing on cost increases to prices.
Twelve-month CPI inflation had fallen to 3.4% in February from 4.0% in January and December, a little below the expectation in the February Monetary Policy Report. Services consumer price inflation had declined but remained elevated, at 6.1% in February. Most indicators of short-term inflation expectations had continued to ease.
CPI inflation was projected to fall to slightly below the 2% target in 2024 Q2, marginally weaker than previously expected owing to the freeze in fuel duty announced in the Budget. In the February Report projection, CPI inflation had been expected to increase slightly again in Q3 and Q4, accounted for by the direct energy price contribution to 12-month inflation. Services price inflation was expected to fall back gradually.
Headline CPI inflation had continued to fall back relatively sharply in part owing to base effects and external effects from energy and goods prices. The restrictive stance of monetary policy was weighing on activity in the real economy, leading to a looser labour market and bearing down on inflationary pressures. Nonetheless, key indicators of inflation persistence remained elevated.
Monetary policy would need to remain restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term in line with the MPC’s remit. The Committee had judged since last autumn that monetary policy needed to be restrictive for an extended period of time until the risk of inflation becoming embedded above the 2% target dissipated.
The MPC remained prepared to adjust monetary policy as warranted by economic data to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably. It would therefore continue to monitor closely indications of persistent inflationary pressures and resilience in the economy as a whole, including a range of measures of the underlying tightness of labour market conditions, wage growth and services price inflation. On that basis, the Committee would keep under review for how long Bank Rate should be maintained at its current level.
2: Current economic conditions
Global activity is expected to grow by around 2% over 2024, but geopolitical developments still present a key source of uncertainty for trade and energy prices. Oil prices have risen since the previous Report, albeit only to around their levels six months ago, while gas prices are little changed. Advanced economy labour markets continue to show some signs of loosening and wage pressures have been easing from elevated levels. Headline consumer price inflation has been on a downward trend across advanced economies over the past year or so, although there have been some upside surprises to inflation in the US recently, where indicators of activity have tended to be firmer than elsewhere. Services price inflation remains high across advanced economies. The paths implied by financial markets suggest that policy rates are likely to be reduced across advanced economies in coming quarters.
UK GDP contracted in the second half of last year. But growth is now expected to be firmer in the first half of 2024, supported by rising real incomes, leaving activity at a similar level by the middle of the year to that in the February projection.
While there is much greater than usual uncertainty around the evolution of the labour market, underlying employment growth appears to have slowed. Nonetheless, it has been positive in recent quarters and the labour market remains relatively tight by historical standards. Looking forward, despite some acceleration in output, the labour market is expected to continue to loosen over coming quarters and unemployment drifts higher.
Annual private sector regular average weekly earnings (AWE) growth fell to 6% in the three months to February, with the latest rate broadly consistent with the steer from other pay indicators. While that was a little higher than expected in the February Report, growth is still expected to continue to moderate over 2024.
UK CPI inflation has evolved broadly in line with expectations. Twelve-month consumer price inflation fell to 3.2% in March, driven by base effects and some moderation in the strength of price increases more recently. CPI inflation is projected to fall to around the 2% target in 2024 Q2 before picking back up slightly during the second half of this year. Core goods and food price inflation are expected to continue to ease. While services inflation is expected to remain elevated, it is projected to fall below 5% in September.
Chart 2.1: In the MPC’s latest projections, GDP recovers in 2024 H1 following weakness in 2023, the unemployment rate rises in 2024 Q1 and CPI inflation falls to around the 2% target from April
Near-term projections (a)
- Sources: ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The lighter diamonds show Bank staff’s projections at the time of the February 2024 Monetary Policy Report. The darker diamonds show Bank staff’s current projections. Projections for GDP growth and the unemployment rate are quarterly and show 2024 Q1 and Q2 (February projections show 2023 Q4 to 2024 Q2). Projections for CPI inflation are monthly and show April to June 2024 (February projections show January to June 2024). The GDP growth and unemployment rate projections for 2024 Q1 are based on official data to February, while the CPI inflation figure is an outturn. Although LFS unemployment data have recently been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D).
2.1: Global economy and financial markets
Global activity is expected to grow modestly in the near term.
Demand conditions in other countries are an important determinant of UK trading prospects. UK-weighted world GDP, which weights countries according to their shares in UK exports, grew by 1.8% in the four quarters to 2023 Q4. There were notable differences in growth across regions during 2023, with growth stronger in the US and weaker in the euro area (Chart 2.2). World GDP is projected to have grown by 0.5% on the quarter in 2024 Q1, and is projected to grow at a similar rate over the remainder of this year.
US GDP grew by 0.8% in the final quarter of 2023, higher than anticipated in the February Report. Faster supply growth appears to have contributed to the recent strength in US GDP growth, with upside news in net migration, labour force participation and productivity over the past year. Advance estimates suggest US GDP growth moderated to 0.4% in 2024 Q1. Quarterly US GDP growth is projected to average a similar pace throughout the remainder of 2024.
According to the preliminary flash release, euro-area GDP grew by 0.3% in 2024 Q1 following a contraction of 0.1% in 2023 Q4. Euro-area growth over the course of this year is expected to be supported by a recovery in real incomes as the effects of the energy shock continue to fade and as the impact of tighter monetary policy wanes.
Although China accounts for only a small share of UK exports, its prominent role in the global manufacturing sector means that China has an important influence in commodities and globally traded goods markets. Chinese GDP is estimated to have grown by 1.6% in 2024 Q1, with quarterly growth expected to fall back to 1.1% in 2024 Q2. Growth over the rest of the year is expected to be supported by looser fiscal policy. Chinese export values fell in the year to March, but surveys of export orders have been recovering in recent months.
Chart 2.2: Global GDP growth is expected to pick up slightly this year
Four-quarter UK-weighted world GDP growth with contributions by region (a)
- Sources: Refinitiv Eikon from LSEG and Bank calculations.
- (a) See footnote (c) of Table 1.D for definition. Figures for 2024 Q1 to 2024 Q4 are Bank staff projections. These projections do not include the advance estimate of US GDP in 2024 Q1 or the preliminary flash estimate of euro-area GDP for the same quarter, as the data were not received in time to incorporate fully into the forecast.
Global export price inflation is expected to remain weak in the near term…
Global supply and demand conditions determine the degree of inflationary pressures in globally traded goods and services markets. Global export price inflation has a direct effect on UK CPI inflation – through its impact on the prices of goods and services imported by consumers – and an indirect effect – through its implications for the price of imported inputs into domestically produced goods and services. Four-quarter UK-weighted world export price inflation, excluding the direct effect of oil prices, eased markedly over 2023, reflecting the indirect effects of lower energy prices, the continued clearing of supply chain bottlenecks and weak global producer price inflation. Global export price inflation is expected to remain weak in the near term but to a lesser extent as these factors move further into the past.
…though oil prices have risen in recent months…
The Brent spot oil price has increased by around 13% since the February Report, to $90 per barrel. The price remains much lower than its peak in mid-2022, however, and closer to its level around six months ago (Chart 2.3). Recent oil price rises have in part reflected geopolitical developments in the Middle East as well as the extension of production cuts by OPEC and other aligned oil producers, although increases in US crude oil production over the past decade have reduced slightly the exposure of global oil markets to these factors. In addition, prices are likely to have been boosted by indicators of strengthening global demand, in particular those from China.
European wholesale natural gas spot and near-term futures prices are little changed compared with the February Report. European gas storage is high for the time of year, and demand has remained subdued.
Chart 2.3: Oil prices have risen since the February Report, while gas prices are little changed
UK wholesale gas and oil prices (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P. and Bank calculations.
- (a) Oil prices are Brent crude, converted to sterling. Gas prices are Bloomberg UK NBP Natural Gas Forward Day price. Dashed lines refer to respective futures curves using one-month forward prices based on the 15-day average to 29 April 2024, while dotted lines are based on the 15-day average to 23 January 2024. The final data points shown are forward prices for June 2027.
…and geopolitical developments still present a key source of uncertainty for both trade and energy prices.
Developments in the Middle East, including disruption to shipping through the Red Sea, pose upside risks to the outlook for global export prices. Since the start of 2024 there has been a reduction in the volume of goods being shipped via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait – one of the key trading routes affected by the Red Sea disruption – with some trade being redirected to alternative shipping routes that avoid the affected areas, such as via the Cape of Good Hope (left panel of Chart 2.4). These alternative shipping routes take longer to transport goods and so are typically more costly. A range of global shipping price indices, which track the cost of shipping items on container ships, picked up somewhat around the turn of this year, though they have since begun to fall back and remain well below their peaks in the immediate post-pandemic period (right panel of Chart 2.4).
A further escalation of recent geopolitical tensions, were it to arise, could lead to further disruption with larger and more prolonged effects, including on energy prices. The MPC will continue to monitor closely these developments, and their implications for the UK economy (Section 1.2).
Chart 2.4: Red Sea disruption has resulted in a rerouting of some trade, with some knock-on effect for shipping costs
Shipping volumes and global shipping price indices (a)
- Sources: Freightos Baltic Index, Harper Petersen, IMF, Refinitiv from LSEG, Shanghai Shipping Exchange and Bank calculations.
- (a) The final data points for shipping volumes and price indices refer to 23 April and 29 April 2024 respectively. ‘Container transport – global’ represents the Freightos Baltic Container Index, a global measure of the cost of container transport. ‘Charter rates’ represents the Harpex Charter Rates Index, a measure of the cost of chartering container ships. ‘Container transport – China’ represents the China Containerised Freight Index, a measure of the cost of container transport from China.
Advanced economy labour markets continue to loosen but remain historically tight.
Inflation in advanced economies is being shaped by developments in domestic labour markets, alongside other input costs. Labour market tightness also plays a key role in determining the persistence of inflationary pressures.
One of the key metrics of labour market tightness, the vacancies to unemployment ratio, has been falling back across advanced economies. These declines can largely be attributed to fewer vacancies, though vacancy rates remain historically elevated (Chart 2.5).
Unemployment rates have remained relatively low across advanced economies, indicative of some tightness remaining in labour markets (Chart 2.5). In the latest data, the US unemployment rate rose a little to 3.9% in April, while non-farm payrolls grew by 175,000 in the same month. The unemployment rate in the euro area was unchanged at 6.5% in March.
Consistent with the labour market having loosened somewhat, the latest estimates suggest that wage growth has fallen from its peaks in the euro area and the US. Annual growth in the wages and salaries component of the US employment cost index was 4.4% in 2024 Q1, while euro-area compensation per employee growth fell to 4.7% in 2023 Q4. Analysis by Bank staff, which attempts to decompose wage growth into its possible determinants, suggests that labour market tightness is playing a notable role in recent US wage growth, while inflation expectations can account for more of the remaining strength in wage growth in the euro area.
Chart 2.5: Labour markets continue to loosen across advanced economies, but remain tight overall
Vacancy and unemployment rates across regions (a)