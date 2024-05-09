Canon Unveils 'Seismic': A Cinematic Tribute to Yellowstone National Park

This collaborative short film highlights the importance of preserving the park and its inhabitants

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In alignment with the company’s steadfast dedication to sustainability initiatives and powerful storytelling through technology, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly unveils its latest short film, “Seismic,” featuring Canon Explorer of Light, Charles “Chas” Glatzer, and captured by Canon Creator, Nathan Lee Allen, utilizing the full frame hybrid EOS R5 C camera.



The film delves into the rich history of Yellowstone National Park, a globally acclaimed natural wonder, shedding light on the ongoing seismic shifts the park undergoes and emphasizing the imperativeness of preserving its fragile ecosystems and inhabitants.

Since 1997, Canon U.S.A. has proudly partnered with Yellowstone Forever, contributing to vital scientific research and advancing conservation efforts, including the protection of endangered species and the application of cutting-edge science and technology crucial for managing Yellowstone National Park.

“In Yellowstone, preservation isn’t just a concept; it’s a collective and collaborative effort. Every visitor, staff member, and admirer play a crucial role,” said Sam Barkley, Chief Development Officer, Yellowstone Forever. “Canon’s ‘Seismic’ reinforces this, reminding us that we all share responsibility for the park’s future. As stewards, it’s up to us to ensure that generations to come can experience its wonders, thanks to our dedication to preserving its natural beauty and protecting its wildlife.”

In a further show of support for the park, Century Direct, a Long Island-based direct mail marketing company and valued Canon customer, leveraged its varioPRINT iX3200 to produce 1,000 hardcover books featuring breathtaking images of Yellowstone National Park captured by Glatzer using Canon cameras and lenses.

These initiatives align closely with Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which advocates for the harmonious coexistence and collaboration of all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, as we collectively move forward into the future.

“As we unveil ‘Seismic,’ our cinematic tribute to Yellowstone National Park, we underscore our unwavering commitment to sustainability and compelling storytelling,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Through the lens of technology and the artistry of our talented collaborators, we illuminate the seismic shifts of this cherished landscape, urging for its preservation. This endeavor epitomizes Canon’s dedication to Kyosei, fostering harmony and collaboration for the betterment of our planet.”

