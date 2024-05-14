Kroner Chiropractic to Host Health & Wellness Pop-up
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kroner Chiropractic is excited to announce their upcoming Health & Wellness Pop-up event on Tuesday, May 21 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at their location on 4114 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet different providers in the community that want to help you improve your overall health and wellness journey. Some of those providers include: NUYU, Local Beets Meal Prep, Yakima Sport Performance, Phlex Medical Center, Kroner Chiropractic, Mother's Arms Homecare, Cuddles & Cream Lactation, Premier Wellness, Total Care Clinic, Yakima Acupuncture Clinic, Hannah Halverson LMHCA, Taylor Made Nutrition, Heights Church, Christina Williams Insurance Agency & Life Choices.
There will be prizes and giveaway, as well as That Guy That Cooks' food truck with tasty grub for purchase. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information about Kroner Chiropractic and their services, please visit www.kronerchiropractic.com or call (509) 972-4000.
###
Cherri Kroner
Kroner Chiropractic
+1 509-972-4000
Cherri@kronerchiropractic.com