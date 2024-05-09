Việt Nam defends human rights records, freedom of religion and press

VIETNAM, May 9 - HÀ NỘI — Foreign ministry's spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng on Thursday defended Việt Nam's records of human rights achievements as well as reaffirmed the Government's commitment to religious and press freedom at the regular media briefing in Hà Nội.

In response to requests for reaction over the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)'s latest report which considers Việt Nam among countries heavily suppressing religions, spokeswoman Hằng said Việt Nam's consistent policy is to respect and ensure people's freedom of belief and religion, as well as their choices to follow or not follow a religion.

"This has been clearly demonstrated in Việt Nam's 2013 Constitution and legal system, and has been done in practice," she stressed.

Hằng said that Việt Nam's policies and achievements in protecting human rights, including freedom of religion and belief have been recognised and highly appreciated by the international community, which were the assessments by many countries during the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

"Việt Nam refuted the biased, inaccurate information contained within the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom's report," Hằng added.

The diplomat also reaffirmed that Việt Nam will continue to discuss with the US issues of mutual interest in the spirit of openness, candour and mutual respect, to promote the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation, and Development.

Regarding the Reporters Without Borders' ranking of Việt Nam at the 174th position out of 180 countries in its press freedom index, spokesperson Hằng said Việt Nam has always been keen to protect and promote fundamental human freedom rights, including freedom of expression, speech, press and information - which were all outlined in the 2013 Constitution and other legal documents.

"The achievements in this area were recognised and appreciated by the international community and has been clearly comprehensively and transparently presented in the Việt Nam's national report on the protection and promotion of human rights under the UPR cycle."

"Nevertheless, some organisations intentionally makes biased, slanderous statements against Việt Nam with the intention of undermining social economic development, and divide Việt Nam and the international community, in the country," Hằng said, adding that "we strongly oppose this."

Deputy foreign minister Đỗ Hùng Việt is currently leading the Vietnamese delegation to attend the dialogue on Việt Nam's national report on human rights protection and promotion under the UPR mechanism.

Việt presented the national report and reaffirmed the Government's consistent policy for protecting and promoting human rights, and viewing the people as the centre, the goal and driver of development.

The report also stressed that since the third cycle UPR reviews in 2019, Việt Nam has been continuously making improvements to its legal system and policies on human rights and achieved practical results, according to the spokesperson.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese delegation has asserted Việt Nam's priorities on the promotion and protection of human rights in the coming future, including the building of a law-governed Socialist state, administrative reforms, fostering positive dialogue and cooperation on human rights and intensive human rights education.

The UPR session of Việt Nam garnered significant attention with over 130 countries participating in the dialogue.

"Countries acknowledged Việt Nam's policy, efforts, and achievements in ensuring human rights as well as its commitment to earnestly implementing the recommendations by UPR and commended Việt Nam's accomplishments in economic development, guaranteeing social justice and implementing measures to promote the realisation of human rights," spokeswoman Hằng told the media. — VNS