UPDATE: JTS DIRECT ACQUIRES ASSETS OF MTI CONNECT

MTI Facility in Milwaukee to Integrate into JTS Hartland Location

HARTLAND, Wis, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTS Direct, LLC, a full-service direct marketing printing and mailing company, today announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of MTI Connect’s Milwaukee and Phoenix locations. MTI Connect’s Milwaukee production facility will integrate into the JTS Direct Hartland location, with the MTI Phoenix sales office uninterrupted. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In business for over 25 years, JTS Direct has a solid customer base and began as an advertising printing company for both corporations and small businesses. JTS Direct has been involved in direct mail services for the past five years. The acquisition of MTI Connect further enriches their existing range of offerings.

MTI Connect offers their customers targeted multichannel direct marketing services including data-driven insights, integrated direct mail, digital and mobile campaign execution, print-on-demand fulfillment programs and promotional items implementation.

“With our aggressive growth strategy over the next five years, MTI Connect is a perfect complement to the direct marketing client solutions we want to offer with an agency approach,” said John “JT” Shinners, CEO of JTS Direct. “This acquisition enables us to work with great clients and bring on very talented employees that will make our team even stronger!”

JTS Direct is actively pursuing additional acquisitions to further enhance its operations and service offerings for clients and prospects alike.

About JTS Direct: For over 25 years JTS Direct has been printing advertising inserts for companies across the United States, from multimillion-dollar corporations to small mom and pop shops. They prioritize every customer as if they were a next-door neighbor, offering quick, consistent and thorough communication and production processes. JTS Direct prints for any kind of business including restaurants, grocery stores and retail stores – just to name a few. They are proud of their high-quality products, their incredible team of skilled print professionals and their flexibility to adapt to quick turnaround times and unexpected changes.

About MTI Connect: MTI Connect aims to make omnichannel marketing simple. By applying strategic thinking and data-driven insights, MTI Connect creates omnichannel campaigns that get attention and inspire action for customers. Whether it’s an integrated direct mail, digital and mobile campaign, or a print-on-demand and fulfillment program, MTI Connect consistently delivers results.

Jaymie Steuerwald JTS Direct jaymie@jtsdirect.com