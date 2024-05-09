Ushur Launches Prebuilt Healthcare Solution for Medication Adherence

Health Payers and Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) stand to benefit from the prebuilt digital experiences to understand and remedy medication adherence barriers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced the new addition of its prebuilt digital self-service solution for healthcare organizations looking to automate Medication Adherence journeys.



Managing the care of any population in the US inevitably includes promoting medication adherence. Payers and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) in all markets understand keeping members and patients compliant with their prescriptions is critical to effective management of chronic conditions as well as mitigating downstream cost impacts.

Ushur’s innovative solution focuses on identifying and solving medication adherence barriers. Business users can now quickly deploy omnichannel, secure, interactive and HIPAA-compliant digital experiences purpose-built to improve refill adherence, inspire behavior change and prevent spiraling costs associated with medication nonadherence.

“Payers and PBMs care deeply about the health outcomes of their members, and strive to engage them before they become non-adherent to medication regimens,” said Yvonne Daugherty, Global Head of Industries for Ushur. “Ushur launched this solution to help drive dramatically better member experiences, motivate members to take better health actions and drive down healthcare costs.”

Ushur’s prebuilt digital experiences use state-of-the-art automation and artificial intelligence to get in front of members with prescription non-adherence and re-engage them to address any medication adherence barriers. Prebuilt and delivered in mere weeks, UshurX leverages the Ushur CXA platform to help enterprises add two-way, outbound, digital-first engagements through HIPAA-secure and HITRUST-certified channels.

To learn more and request a demo, visit ushurx.com/medicationadherence .

