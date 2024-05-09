Senior Star Earns Certification as a Great Place to Work® for the 7th Consecutive Year
Senior Star, a leading provider of senior living solutions nationwide, proudly announces its seventh consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work®.
This certification reaffirms our core belief that 'it's a love thing' and reflects the sentiments shared by our associates. Their dedication is the driving force behind our continued success."TULSA, OK, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Star, a leading provider of senior living solutions, proudly announces its seventh consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work®. This recognition underscores Senior Star's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of trust, respect, and meaningful contributions among its associates.
— Anja Rogers, CEO of Senior Star
Anja Rogers, CEO of Senior Star, expressed her gratitude, stating, "This result brings me so much joy! I am honored that Senior Star has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the seventh year in a row. This certification reaffirms our core belief that 'it's a love thing' and reflects the sentiments shared by our dedicated associates. Their feedback and dedication are the driving force behind our continued success."
Great Place to Work®, an independent research and consulting firm, conducted a thorough evaluation process, analyzing over 800 confidential surveys from Senior Star employees across its six nationwide locations. The exceptional 98% participation rate underscores the high level of engagement and satisfaction among Senior Star's workforce.
Senior Star's associate-first philosophy empowers employees to voice their opinions and actively participate in shaping the organization's culture. The certification process, which assessed more than 60 elements of team members' experiences, highlighted trust, respect, and the sense of making a difference as key pillars of Senior Star's workplace environment.
Reflecting on their experience, Senior Star associates shared their enthusiasm for the company's supportive culture and commitment to excellence. One associate remarked, "They really care about how we're doing, and it shows in everyday life. I'm proud to be a part of this company!" Another added, "Senior Star attracts people who enjoy a good challenge, who are eager to go above and beyond, and who thrive in environments where change is a constant!"
As Senior Star celebrates this achievement, it reaffirms its dedication to providing a fulfilling work environment where employees can thrive and make a meaningful impact on the lives of residents and their families.
ABOUT SENIOR STAR
Senior Star is a family-owned company founded in 1976 that has become a nationally recognized industry leader for providing quality and innovative services to America’s seniors. Their portfolio includes six retirement communities in four states offering independent living, assisted living, nursing and memory support/care. Learn more at www.seniorstar.com.
ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.
