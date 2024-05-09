WittKieffer Expands On-Demand Leadership Solutions for Healthcare, Education, and Life Sciences Organizations

Oak Brook, Illinois, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, announced the expansion of its Interim Leadership Solutions to include on-demand executives and fractional advisors to deliver specialized expertise to propel strategic imperatives forward and keep pace with business demands. The firm's purpose-built team of talent delivery and client development consultants enable client access to essential leadership for critical initiatives and projects often typically served by traditional consulting firms, as well as ongoing executive and functional management.

WittKieffer's breadth of interim and on-demand leadership solutions represents a value-added expansion of the firm’s capabilities and 55-year heritage enabling clients to succeed by having the mission-right leadership teams, building their capabilities, and helping them engage in ways that create value.

Interim and on-demand leaders can be a pivotal asset, particularly during periods of growth, transition, or transformation. In the Quality of Life Ecosystem – the intersection of healthcare, life sciences and education – the demand for such leaders is growing quickly as organizations grapple with converging forces of innovation, new growth and business models, operational transformation, cost and capital limitations, and patient needs. WittKieffer's comprehensive interim leadership portfolio aligns with key organizational needs across all Quality of Life Ecosystem markets served by the firm:

Executive: Interim CEOs and C-suite executives, as well as a range of divisional and departmental leaders;

Functional: Interim leaders in finance, human resources, business operations, technology, science, commercial, and clinical operations, among others;

Project: On-demand leaders who focus on strategy, transformation, change management, product launch, systems implementation, data analytics, operational start-up or turnarounds, and other outcome-specific or project-driven needs; and

Advisory: Interim and on-demand leaders, whose insights and counsel advance business performance in areas such as market assessment, process optimization, regulatory, acquisitions and integration, and executive mentoring.

Michael Castleman, WittKieffer’s Chief Business Officer and Executive Partner for Global Life Sciences & Investor-backed Healthcare and Interim Leadership Solutions, emphasizes the strategic significance of interim and on-demand leadership. “In a dynamic, competitive business landscape, impactful leadership is essential to value creation. Our premium network of interim and on-demand leaders brings unparalleled experience, objective expertise, and innovative thinking to address critical challenges faced by organizations in the Quality of Life Ecosystem."

"We design our interim and on-demand leadership solutions to align with the progressive talent strategies of today's market-leading organizations," says Ysette Witteveen, Managing Partner and Practice Leader, Interim Leadership - Life Sciences and Investor-backed Healthcare. "We access senior executives, former management consultants and advisors to fill executive leadership gaps or provide skilled leadership capacity in times of growth and change. These are proven leaders who thrive on adapting quickly to new environments and rolling up their sleeves to get things done. The value they bring to organizations in need of expert leadership support is enormous."

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences, and education – the “Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership and leadership advisory services. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.

