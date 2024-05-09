When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 08, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared shellfish (shrimp, crab) allergens Company Name: FoodScience, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Amyloid Complete dietary supplement capsules

DaVinci Laboratories, a division of FoodScience, LLC of Williston, Vermont is recalling 72 bottles of Amyloid Complete because it may contain undeclared shellfish (Shrimp and Crab). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Amyloid Complete product was distributed nationwide through e-commerce (iHerb.com, fullscripts.com) and direct delivery.

Product is contained in a white plastic bottle marked with lot # 549853001 and 0125 expiration date on the side of the label. Amyloid Complete is a capsule that is tan in color.

The issue was identified through a customer complaint which found bottles of Amyloid Complete may contain Perna Plus Tabs with DMG, resulting in undeclared shellfish. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who are allergic or sensitive to shellfish should not consume this product. Consumers who have purchased DaVinci Laboratories Amyloid Complete Product containing this lot number are urged to contact the company at 1-800-325-1776 M-F 8:30am-5:00pm EST to arrange for return and replacement of product.