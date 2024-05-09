Artisight Wins “Best Care Delivery Platform” Designation in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Artisight, Inc ., a Smart Hospital Platform powered by industry-defining artificial intelligence to provide virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination solutions, has been selected as winner of the “Best Care Delivery Platform” award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Artisight’s Smart Hospital Platform that uses ambient locally trained Artificial Intelligence to alleviate administrative burden and improve efficiency across the hospital environment. With smart sensors and advanced learning systems, the platform aids in everything from patient monitoring to managing valuable resources. The company also works with clients to train and tailor the technology to each site’s specific needs, solving their primary problem first and scaling to additional use cases.

The hardware- and EHR-agnostic platform harnesses computer vision and a robust multi-sensor network that adapts in real time to specific environments and workflows, unlocking previously inaccessible data. The platform can help prevent and monitor specific medical conditions, leading to improvements across a wide range of patient outcomes and hospital efficiency metrics.

“Healthcare has reached a tipping point with escalating costs, staff burnout, and antiquated technology. Our focus at Artisight is to ease the burdens on caregivers, thereby enhancing their ability to focus more on direct patient care,” said Andrew Gostine, MD, MBA, co-founder and CEO of Artisight. “We’re appreciative of this award from MedTech Breakthrough and inspired by the impactful results our clients are achieving. By allowing clinicians to focus on patient care, we’re empowering hospitals to help their staff work more effectively, reduce costs and provide better patient outcomes.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“Artisight is addressing the most pressing challenges in healthcare through their proprietary AI algorithms that enable impactful care transformation for hospitals and health systems. A burgeoning patient population and the growing complexity of their healthcare needs, combined with a crippling clinician shortage, are significantly impacting the delivery of quality patient care,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “We’re thrilled to award Artisight’s Smart Hospital Platform ‘Best Care Delivery Platform!’ This important innovation emerges as a future-ready infrastructure that enables care teams to streamline clinical workflows and elevate care at the bedside - which is what matters most.”

Artisight’s HIPAA-compliant capabilities include computer vision, voice recognition, vital sign integration, indoor positioning capabilities, use of LLMs and actionable analytics reports.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Artisight

Artisight redefines the possibilities of healthcare through its Smart Hospital Platform and solutions for virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination. Anchored in deep clinical knowledge and industry-defining artificial intelligence, Artisight’s state-of-the-art computer vision and robust multi-sensor network adapts in real-time to specific environments and workflows, unlocking previously inaccessible data and ensuring seamless integration into your healthcare ecosystem.

