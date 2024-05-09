RFX Solutions Wins “Compliance Management Innovation Award” in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that RFX Solutions has been selected as winner of the “Compliance Management Innovation Award” in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.



RFX provides an all-in-one platform that empowers surgery centers to manage their regulatory compliance processes, provider credentialing, vendor contracts, staff files, and electronic binders. The robust system supports current facility processes by utilizing technology for greater transparency of critical compliance data to drive quality, safety, and regulatory requirements.

RFX’s powerful compliance tools can be accessed using any device or browser to improve accessibility and streamline workflows. The solution is dedicated to simplifying and centralizing surgery center processes with cutting-edge automation, flexibility, and seamless implementation. From compliance logs to staff records, provider credentialing, vendor contracts and electronic binders, RFX streamlines constantly evolving regulatory tasks, empowering facilities to focus on delivering exceptional patient care and give them confidence in the tools they have at their disposal. RFX’s team is committed to innovation in surgery centers, allowing them to harness technology in revolutionary ways.

“We understand firsthand the challenges that facility leadership faces when managing the overwhelming compliance requirements. We firmly believe that healthcare facilities deserve innovative technology to help them drive excellence in quality of care and patient safety," said Amanda Penrod, PhD, CEO and Founder of RFX Solutions. “The ‘Compliance Management Innovation Award’ from MedTech Breakthrough solidifies that we go beyond the status quo, standing as a powerful partner to help manage regulatory compliance and daily operations, so our clients are free to focus on what matters most: their people and patients.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“Because you can house all credentialing documents in one place, RFX helps to increase compliance and decrease risks to providers and facilities. Staying on top of compliance and credentialling has always taken an incredible amount of time along with the archaic processes of shuffling paperwork and tracking down providers,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “RFX ‘s software ensures compliance, improves efficiency, and makes it easy to track tasks that are due, overdue, and upcoming. By providing oversight of initial privileging and reappointment, RFX makes sure you do not miss a deadline and stay survey ready.”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.





Media Contact: Steve Johansson MedTech Breakthrough steve@medtechbreakthrough.com 213.255.3658