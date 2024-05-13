NALT accredited by the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations and earns its Seal of Excellence

CHADDS FORD, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North American Land Trust (NALT) today announced that it has received the Seal of Excellence from the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations (PANO) for successfully completing the association’s rigorous Standards for Excellence® accreditation program.

“The Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations is thrilled to welcome North American Land Trust to the family of Standards for Excellence accredited organizations,” said Heather S. Giampapa, PANO’s Director for Standards of Excellence and Development. “NALT’s accreditation application was so strong that our team of specially trained reviewers were in disbelief that this was the organization’s first time applying.”

To earn accreditation, NALT voluntarily opened itself up to analysis by a “jury of its peers.” The peer review team examined NALT for compliance with the Standards for Excellence®: An Ethics and Accountability Code for the Nonprofit Sector, in areas including Mission, Strategy and Evaluation; Leadership: Board, Staff, and Volunteers; Legal Compliance and Ethics; Finance and Operations; Resource Development; and Public Awareness, Engagement, and Advocacy.

PANO evaluates fundamental values such as honesty, integrity, fairness, respect, trust, responsibility, and accountability, all of which are inherently important in the nonprofit world. NALT’s programs and services, management, fundraising, and financial practices were subjected to in-depth examination prior to earning accreditation.

“In becoming a Standards for Excellence accredited organization, NALT has shown that it is adhering to the highest quality nonprofit governance and operational management, while also staying focused on its mission to conserve and steward our natural and cultural resources,” Giampapa added.

Steven Carter, President of NALT, commended NALT’s board and staff for the hard work that went into the PANO accreditation process.

“We are honored to earn accreditation from such a prestigious organization like PANO, and we are particularly proud of having met all the requirements of the national Standards for Excellence® accreditation program,” Carter said. “I am beyond grateful to NALT’s staff and board members who worked tirelessly for this achievement. It is because of their diligence and determination that NALT has achieved this designation.”

Carter added: “This designation as an accredited nonprofit organization sends a powerful message of confidence to our partners and stakeholders in the many communities where we work, further demonstrating NALT’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of organizational ethics and accountability.”

Carter, who became NALT president in 2019, said the conservation organization is committed to find new and innovative ways to fulfill its mission to conserve and steward natural and cultural resources. In 2021, NALT acquired a historic battlefield in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, that played a part in the 1777 Battle of Brandywine. The following year, NALT opened Brinton Run Preserve as a public preserve where visitors can enjoy the scenic hills, walk of hiking trails and learn about our history.

Carter said NALT, a national land trust headquartered in Chadds Ford, is planning to acquire another historic property in the region. He said the new public preserves are just one example of how NALT is finding innovative ways to protect natural, scenic, and historic lands.

NALT Board President Tred McIntire thanked PANO for the accreditation process, which he said helped the national land trust further its mission of conservation and develop its culture of ethics in operations and governance.

“NALT’s board and staff are proud to receive accreditation by PANO and meet its nationally recognized Standards for Excellence® accreditation program,” McIntire said. “These standards confirm our commitment to ethics and sustainability in all aspects of our pursuit of conservation.”

McIntire added: “We thank PANO for leadership and guidance in helping us to further develop our best practices and build for the future.”

Anne Gingerich, PANO’s Executive Director, said the Seal of Excellence is granted to well-managed, responsibly governed organizations that are deserving of the public’s trust. She congratulated NALT’s board and staff for their commitment to the process.

“NALT can focus even more fully on advancing their mission of protecting and conserving natural habitats and historic sites because the Standards set the conditions for their internal systems to run as efficiently and effectively as possible. The Seal of Excellence is truly one of the ways that organizations can better position themselves to reach their fullest potential.”

###

About North American Land Trust

North American Land Trust is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that protects more than 138,000 acres at 574 conservation areas in 24 states. Conservation easements place permanent deed restrictions on development and have been authorized under state and federal law for nearly 50 years. For more information, visit www.northamericanlandtrust.org.

About Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations

PANO is a statewide membership organization amplifying the impact of the community benefit sector through advocacy, collaboration, learning, communication and support services. PANO exists to support the incredible work of the nonprofit sector and highlight the critical role nonprofits serve. By coming together and recognizing our collective value, Pennsylvania communities and the power to do good will thrive. For more information on PANO and PANO’s Standards for Excellence® Program, visit www.pano.org.

About the Standards for Excellence Institute

The Standards for Excellence originated as a special initiative of Maryland Nonprofits in 1998 and has since expanded into a national program to help nonprofit organizations achieve the highest benchmarks of ethics and accountability in nonprofit governance, management and operations. The program has been formally adopted by ten state, regional and national affiliate organizations, and is supported by 66 Licensed Consultants and over 100 volunteers with professional experience in nonprofit governance and administration. Since its inception, the program has accredited or recognized over 200 individual nonprofit organizations that completed a rigorous application and review process to demonstrate adherence to the Standards for Excellence: An Ethics and Accountability Code for the Nonprofit Sector. www.standardsforexcellenceinstitute.org.