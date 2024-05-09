Science 37 Wins 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award for “Clinical Efficiency Innovation”

Science 37’s Patient Recruitment Recognized in Prestigious International Annual Awards Program for Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. , today announced its selection as winner of the “Clinical Efficiency Innovation Award” in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, recognized Science 37 for its transformative solution to clinical research patient recruitment. By leveraging its nationwide medical licensure and AI-powered patient screening capabilities, Science 37’s Patient Recruitment solution engages, medically qualifies, and delivers fully consented participants to sites prior to their first study visit. This unique approach creates a better patient experience, increases patient randomization rates, improves site satisfaction, and nearly eliminates patients being redirected to competing studies.

“We understand the difficulty in turning referrals into consented participants and have worked hard to address these issues by revolutionizing the conventional approaches head-on,” said Erica Prowisor, SVP Patient and Site Networks at Science 37. “This award from MedTech Breakthrough highlights our work to mitigate the core challenges of conventional recruitment methods resulting in a win-win for sponsors and sites. We’ll continue to transform patient recruitment by delivering an improved process designed to increase enrollment and site/primary investigator productivity.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“The ability to find, recruit, and enroll participants is a huge challenge for clinical trials, resulting in 80% of them being delayed, and the majority of participant referrals are not even fully qualified,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MedTech Breakthrough. “By delivering fully consented and medically qualified participants directly to sites, sponsors, and CROs, Science 37 eliminates common issues of disengaged site staff and having referrals diverted to competing studies. Science 37's Patient Recruitment is more than a solution—it's a leap forward in clinical trial efficiency and innovation—and we’re thrilled to recognize the entire Science 37 team for taking home our ‘Clinical Efficiency Innovation Award’ in 2024.”

About Science 37

Science 37’s mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our solutions; the Metasite™ and Patient Recruitment, we accelerate enrollment by expanding the reach of clinical trials to patients beyond the traditional site and rigorously qualifying patients prior to referring them to a traditional site. Our solutions are powered by a proprietary technology stack with in-house medical and operational experts that enhance quality through standardized workflows and best-in-class study orchestration. To learn more, visit www.science37.com , or email science37@science37.com .

