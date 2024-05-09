Polyester polyols Market, News and Growth Insights for the Chemical & Materials Industry
High Durability and Rigid Foam of Polyester Polyols are Reshaping the Construction and Automotive Sector with Modern Coatings. Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyester polyols market size is estimated to be US$ 10,189.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily with a 5.10% CAGR through 2034. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 16,755.9 million by 2034.
Polyester polyols are becoming one of the main components in the manufacturing landscape across industries due to their versatility, offering a wide range of applications in sectors such as construction, automotive, textiles, and furniture. Their demand in these industries is touching the skies as polyester polyols play a role in shaping and enhancing the performance of various products such as insulation materials, coatings, adhesives, foams, and more.
The market for polyester polyols is also gradually surging with the revival of various industries post-pandemic. The booming construction, automotive, and consumer goods industries have significantly contributed to the exponential expansion of the polyester polyols market in the past few years. These materials are used in a myriad of applications within these industries, including insulation foams, coatings, adhesives, and flexible foams for furniture and automotive interiors.
In countries like China and India, where infrastructure development projects are at their all-time peak, the market is witnessing robust growth due to the surging demand for construction materials, automotive components, and consumer goods. Also, countries with leading manufacturing hubs, such as the United States and China, are showcasing a promising future as industries prioritize eco-friendly solutions to cater to the demands of eco-conscious consumers and businesses.
"Innovation and product development is one of the crucial aspects for players in this market. Companies in the polyester polyol market must constantly innovate and develop new polyester formulations to meet evolving industry needs. They must also stay ahead of the curve by introducing products with improved performance, sustainability, and versatility." opines a Fact.MR analyst.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
• The North American polyester polyols market is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2024 to 2034.
• The United States holds a dominant share of 68.30% of the polyester polyols industry in North America.
• China dominates the polyester polyols market in the East Asian region, valued at US$ 1,858.1 million in 2024.
• The polyester polyols industry in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.00% from 2024 to 2034.
• Based on product type, the aliphatic segment held a 60.30% market share in 2024.
• The aromatic segment also leads the market with a 39.70% share in 2024, based on product type.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Leading companies in the market serve various industries, including construction, automotive, textiles, and furniture, showcasing the widespread use of polyester polyols across sectors. Significant investments in research and development activities underscore the commitment of these companies to improving the performance, versatility, and sustainability of polyester polyols. Many companies are also aligning with sustainability and environmental responsibility trends, responding to consumers' and businesses' increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions in the polyester polyols market.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬
- US chemical producer Huntsman (The Woodlands, Texas; huntsman (dot) com) has officially dedicated its new 22,000 t/y plant for aromatic polyester polyols marketed under the “Terol” brand name. The facility, which started up in May this year at the company’s systems house in Kuan Yin / Taiwan, expands its downstream polyurethanes capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region. This is also Huntsman first plant for these polyols outside the US.
- Pearl Group Plant Upgrade Doubles Locally Produced Polyester Output, Positioning Dubai As A Specialist International Export Hub
- Italian-based polyurethane system specialist Coim expanded in Europe with the acquisition of Dutch alkyd resin specialist Synres from Hoek van Holland. This followed Coim's takeover of Spain's Neoflex, signaling a strategic increase in polyol production for the Italian PU specialist.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
The market is becoming highly competitive with the entry of new players and the launch of several platforms.
BASF SE, Dow Inc., Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Stepan Company, Perstorp Holding AB, Emery Oleochemicals, INVISTA, Shell Chemicals, Lanxess AG, Chemtura Corporation, DIC Corporation, Adeka Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Polimeri Europa, Repsol S.A., Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Novomer Inc.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
Aliphatic
Aromatic
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:
Virgin Raw Material
Recycled Polyester
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Panels & Boards
Flexible Foam
Spray Foam
Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Elastomers
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
