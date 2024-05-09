InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Two or Three Person Electrically Charged Riot Shield for Law Enforcement
Janet F. of Blue Ridge, GA is the creator of the Police Shield Electrified Crowd Disperser, a multipurpose riot shield operated by two or three law enforcement officers. The shield features several triggers that activate a high-voltage battery connected to a metal plate in front of the shield, facilitating an electric shock to people touching or contacting the front of the shield. The shield has six handles, a trigger, an on/off switch, and a high-powered battery. The six handles can be held by three officers. The shield measures approximately 8-feet in length and 3-feet in height. A second version is available that accommodates two officers.
The shield has a non-electrified metal plate that is hard wired to the back of the unit. The metal plate is connected to hard structured fiberglass plastic, so that when unruly crowd members press up against it, the trigger may be actuated, and an electric shock is administered. The shock-proof rubber handles keep the officers safe while administering the shock to control rioters. The shield offers a more protective method of riot control, keeping law enforcement officers safe while deterring rioters.
Markets for law enforcement equipment are influenced by various factors including technological advancements, regulatory considerations, and competitive dynamics. The demand for riot shields, specifically, is influenced by factors such as public safety concerns, civil unrest, crowd control needs, and law enforcement operational requirements. Events such as protests, demonstrations, and large gatherings can increase the demand for riot control equipment, including shields.
Advances in materials science, manufacturing techniques, and design innovations contribute to the development of more effective and durable riot shields. Modern riot shields may incorporate materials like polycarbonate, fiberglass, or high-strength plastics to provide protection while remaining lightweight and portable. Further innovations can include electric shock administration like the technology utilized in the Police Shield Electrified Crowd Disperser. This versatile shield increases safety for law enforcement while offering an effective method of deterring and dispersing a crowd.
Janet was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to the Police Shield Electrified Crowd Disperser product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Police Shield Electrified Crowd Disperser can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
