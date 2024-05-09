Capital Product Partners L.P. Strengthens Communications Team

ATHENS, Greece, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (the “Partnership”, “CPLP” or “we” / “us”) (NASDAQ: CPLP), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Gallagher as Executive Vice President for Investor Relations. Brian previously held the position of Head of Investor Relations at Euronav NV from 2014 until the end of 2023 and served on the executive management board from 2016 onwards.



CEO Jerry Kalogiratos said: “We are very pleased to strengthen our communications and senior management team with Brian’s appointment. He brings a decade’s worth of shipping knowledge from his time at Euronav where his experience compliments over thirty years active engagement in capital markets. This strategic appointment reflects the group’s commitment to enhanced professional engagement with capital markets and adoption of strong and transparent corporate governance. This represents further progress as the group pivots toward status as a corporation later this year and our goal to develop a strong and broad base of institutional investors.”

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 17 high specification vessels, including nine latest generation LNG/Cs and eight Neo-Panamax container vessels. In addition, CPLP has agreed to acquire nine additional latest generation LNG/Cs to be delivered between the second quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2027.

For more information about the Partnership, please visit: www.capitalpplp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, the expected financial performance of CPLP’s business, the transactions contemplated pursuant to the Umbrella Agreement, CPLP’s ability to pursue growth opportunities, CPLP’s expectations or objectives regarding future distributions, unit repurchases, market, vessel deliveries and charter rate expectations, and, in particular, the expected effects of recent vessel acquisitions on the financial condition and operations of CPLP and the container and LNG industries in general, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in CPLP’s annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on April 26, 2023. Unless required by law, CPLP expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CPLP does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.

Jerry Kalogiratos

CEO

Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950

E-mail: j.kalogiratos@capitalpplp.com

Brian Gallagher

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel. +44 (770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com