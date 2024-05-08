Nominees announced for the 2024 PEI Book Awards

CANADA, May 8 - The nominees for the 2024 PEI Book Awards highlight the Island’s best published writings, and demonstrate excellence in fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and children's literature.

The nominees represent a diverse group of talented writers, editors, and creators whose work has made a significant impact on Island culture.

"We are thrilled to announce the nominees for the 2024 PEI Book Awards. These outstanding literary works showcase the diverse talent of Islanders and the richness of our storytelling traditions." - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

The following is the short list of nominees for Prince Edward Island Book Awards 2024:

Non-fiction

Ijé: An Immigrant’s Voyage into Prince Edward Island Life by Elizabeth Iwunwa

The Summer Trade: A History of Tourism on Prince Edward Island by Alan MacEachern & Edward MacDonald

Song of the Sparrow: A Memoir by Tara MacLean

Amazing L’nu’k: A Celebration of the People of Mi’kma’ki by Julie Pellissier-Lush & Robin Grant

Fiction

Darwin’s Hornpipe by Deirdre Kessler

Flynn’s War by Finley Martin

Bound by Theresa Redmond

The North Side of Happiness by Sharon Lucy Robson

Poetry

Your Therapist Says it’s Magical Thinking: Poems by Sadie McCarney

Coming Home by Fiona Steele

As You Continue to Wait: And other poems hovering above the absurd, the existential, and the Otherworldly by J. J. Steinfeld

Children’s Literature

Crescent Moon Friends by Mo Duffy Cobb

Flitt’s Call by Kara Griffin

The Sea That Sings to Me by Kara Griffin

Secret Me by Angel Jendrick

The awards ceremony will take place at the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre on Thursday, May 30, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Limited public tickets are available on Eventbrite

Submissions in each category were assessed by an independent jury for the content, quality of design, and production. Winners receive a cash prize and handmade item created by an Island craftsperson. This year’s selection is a wooden carving by Ditto Grain Carving and Woodcut Prints.

The Prince Edward Island Book Awards are presented every two years and are sponsored by the Department of Education and Early Years. The poetry award is sponsored by the Bookmark in Charlottetown.

