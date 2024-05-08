Nominees announced for the 2024 PEI Book Awards
CANADA, May 8 - The nominees for the 2024 PEI Book Awards highlight the Island’s best published writings, and demonstrate excellence in fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and children's literature.
The nominees represent a diverse group of talented writers, editors, and creators whose work has made a significant impact on Island culture.
"We are thrilled to announce the nominees for the 2024 PEI Book Awards. These outstanding literary works showcase the diverse talent of Islanders and the richness of our storytelling traditions."
- Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson
The following is the short list of nominees for Prince Edward Island Book Awards 2024:
Non-fiction
- Ijé: An Immigrant’s Voyage into Prince Edward Island Life by Elizabeth Iwunwa
- The Summer Trade: A History of Tourism on Prince Edward Island by Alan MacEachern & Edward MacDonald
- Song of the Sparrow: A Memoir by Tara MacLean
- Amazing L’nu’k: A Celebration of the People of Mi’kma’ki by Julie Pellissier-Lush & Robin Grant
Fiction
- Darwin’s Hornpipe by Deirdre Kessler
- Flynn’s War by Finley Martin
- Bound by Theresa Redmond
- The North Side of Happiness by Sharon Lucy Robson
Poetry
- Your Therapist Says it’s Magical Thinking: Poems by Sadie McCarney
- Coming Home by Fiona Steele
- As You Continue to Wait: And other poems hovering above the absurd, the existential, and the Otherworldly by J. J. Steinfeld
Children’s Literature
- Crescent Moon Friends by Mo Duffy Cobb
- Flitt’s Call by Kara Griffin
- The Sea That Sings to Me by Kara Griffin
- Secret Me by Angel Jendrick
The awards ceremony will take place at the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre on Thursday, May 30, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Submissions in each category were assessed by an independent jury for the content, quality of design, and production. Winners receive a cash prize and handmade item created by an Island craftsperson. This year’s selection is a wooden carving by Ditto Grain Carving and Woodcut Prints.
The Prince Edward Island Book Awards are presented every two years and are sponsored by the Department of Education and Early Years. The poetry award is sponsored by the Bookmark in Charlottetown.
Media contact:
Autumn Tremere
Department of Education and Early Years
agtremere@gov.pe.ca