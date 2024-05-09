Exploring the World of Acoustic Insulation Market Strategic Analysis At a CAGR of 5.6% to 2030

Acoustic Insulation Market Expected to Reach $21.2 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acoustic insulation is employed to reduce, neutralize, or regulate noise emitted by machinery and various sources, aiming to improve the environment and adhere to regulatory guidelines. It involves the use of soundproofing materials to attenuate noise and absorb sound waves, thereby minimizing echoes, reverberations, repetitions, and reflections within a specific area.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the acoustic insulation market size was valued at $12,274.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,205.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Outlook:

Designing for acoustics presents one of the most formidable challenges in architecture and construction. The specific acoustic considerations vary depending on the intended function of a building or space, encompassing the management of sound across areas, controlling sound within individual rooms, and ensuring clear auditory experiences in places like conference rooms and auditoriums.

Acoustic insulation systems offer holistic solutions aimed at achieving optimal sound quality within buildings. These systems target the reduction of both airborne and structural noise transmission between different areas within a structure.

Plastic foams stand out as the primary material choice for acoustic insulation due to their outstanding sound absorption and vibration dampening properties, thus enhancing comfort and safety. The sound insulation provided by these materials can decrease noise levels by up to 50% compared to traditional options like bitumen sheets or fiber belts.

Moreover, stone wool is utilized for its remarkable ability to resist significant sound and echoes, owing to its superior noise reduction capabilities, efficient thermal insulation, ease of installation, and enhanced fire resistance. These innovations in the acoustic insulation sector are widely adopted in residential and commercial constructions alike. Factors such as evolving building regulations, the construction of new buildings, population growth, and fluctuating energy costs collectively contribute to the expansion of this market segment.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the acoustic insulation market report include Johns Manville, Rockwool International A/S, Owens Corning, Fletcher Insulation, Knauf Gips KG, Trelleborg AB, Saint-Gobain S.A., Paroc Group Oy, Armacell GmbH, and BASF SE.

Key Findings Of The Study -

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging acoustic insulation market trends and dynamics.

Depending on material type, the plastic foam segment dominated the acoustic insulation market share, in terms of revenue in 2020, and the others segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the building and construction segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth acoustic insulation market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

The key players within the acoustic insulation are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the acoustic insulation industry.

