Beef Gelatin Market is Expected to Reach US$ 7.2 billion with CAGR of 7.2% By 2034, Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, revenue from the global beef gelatin market is calculated to reach US$ 3.6 billion in 2024 and forecasted to increase at 7.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Due to its multiple uses in the health and wellness sector, use of beef gelatin in supplement production is rising at a significant pace in the pharmaceutical industry.Beef gelatin supplements are increasingly preferred in the health and wellness community for their various benefits. Beef gelatin powder is derived from the natural protein collagen found in both humans and animals. It serves as a dietary supplement crucial for maintaining robust skin, hair, tendons, joints, and bones.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10077 The market is exhibiting significant growth, driven primarily by its applications in cosmetic and personal healthcare products such as face masks, tanning lotions, and shampoos. Beef gelatin’s skin-tightening properties make it a favored ingredient in skincare products. In addition, the consumption of beef gelatin, rich in collagen protein, is expected to offer health benefits. Due to the high proline and glycine content of beef gelatin, wrinkles, and fine lines appear less noticeable while skin hydration and elasticity are improved.Utilization of beef gelatin in the food and beverages industry is projected to rise, owing to its versatility in various culinary applications. From marshmallow desserts to sauces and gravies, beef gelatin finds wide-ranging use in food and beverages.Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global beef gelatin market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.The market is forecasted to touch US$ 7.2 billion by the end of 2034.Sales of beef gelatin in the United States are set to reach US$ 600 million in 2024.China is projected to occupy 71.3% share of the East Asian beef gelatin market in 2024.The market in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 200 million in 2024.The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.“Versatility of beef gelatin across various applications, from cosmetics to food and beverages, is contributing to market growth. Its potential health benefits such as memory enhancement is driving its use in pharmaceutical supplements,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Fluctuations in Cost of Raw Materials Impeding Market GrowthThe beef gelatin market is facing several challenges, such as volatile raw material costs, stringent laws, and potential environmental issues associated with the gelatin production process. Additionally, the market is facing challenges from shifting consumer preferences and fierce competition from substitute products, which calls for innovative solutions to overcome them and keep growing steadily.Looking for A customization report click here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10077 Segment AnalysisThe study divulges the beef gelatin market based on type (soft, hard), application (food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals), and distribution channel (B2B, B2C), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Regional AnalysisThe East Asia market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%, from its estimated value of US$ 1 billion in 2024 to US$ 2 billion by the end of 2034. By 2024, North America will hold a 22.6% market share of beef gelatin worldwide. By the end of 2034, sales of beef gelatin in this region are expected to have increased from US$ 600 million in 2024 to US$ 1.1 billion.By 2024, the US is expected to control 74.2% of the North American market. The US market is one of the most profitable worldwide for producers of skincare products. Gelatin is used to tighten the skin, making it feel smooth and silky. Gelatin is expected to be used more frequently in the country's healthcare industry, which will increase the product's demand in the near future.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the beef gelatin industry are Weishardt, Bernard Jensen, Nitta Gelatin Inc, Great Lakes Wellness, Gelnex, Trobas Gelatine BV, Weishardt, Tessenderlo Group, and Lapi Gelatin Spa.In October 2022, Gelita was acquired by Darling Ingredients Inc. to expand its global presence and meet the increasing demand for bovine gelatin. The trade was settled for US$ 1.2 billion. 