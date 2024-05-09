Use of Rainwater Harvesting Systems in Industries and Commercial Spaces Bolstering Market Growth: Fact.MR Report
Rainwater harvesting system market size is estimated at US$1,850 million by 2024, with an projected 7.0% CAGR to exceed US$ 3,639.6 million by 2034.ROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,850 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a 7.0% CAGR through 2034. The demand for rainwater harvesting systems is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,639.6 million by 2034.
The scarcity of water presents a considerable challenge to the population, even in the well-off regions of the world. Water conservation solutions are being sought on an increasing basis and one such solution coming to the fore is rainwater harvesting systems. With water harvesting a prominent tradition in many regions of the world, suppliers of the system are looking to capitalize by offering a more modern approach to the procedure.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9667
Agriculture is one of the sectors that is making increasing use of rainwater harvesting systems. With farmers looking to implement modern solutions in agriculture, the adoption of the system in the fields is increasing. Rainwater harvesting systems are also helping with sustainable farming practices by conserving the water used.
“Apart from residential applications, industrial and commercial applications of rainwater harvesting systems are also on the rise. The systems are helping industrial units and commercial buildings in becoming self-reliant in their water supply,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
• The global rainwater harvesting market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.
• The East Asia rainwater harvesting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.
• The rainwater harvesting system industry in Japan is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.
• The rainwater harvesting industry in China is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.
• Based on the harvesting system, the underground harvesting segment is expected to lead the market, with a share of 54.7% in 2024.
“𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬”
Industrial units, factories, and commercial spaces are also making use of rainwater harvesting systems, as they strive to be more self-sufficient. Power generation, textiles, and car wash businesses are some of the commercial spaces where rainwater harvesting systems are being implemented to provide a self-sufficient source of water.
With the industrial boom in regions like Asia Pacific, the adoption of these systems is set to grow at a good pace.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞
The market is highly competitive, with big players tussling it out with smaller enterprises for higher market share. To make more people aware of rainwater harvesting systems, players are taking the aid of digital sources. Some of the prominent companies in the market are Kingspan Group PLC, Graf Group, and WISY AG.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:
Kingspan Group PLC, Graf Group, WISY AG, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, Stormsaver Ltd, Ecozi Ltd, Molloy Precast Products Ltd., Aquaco Water Recycling Limited, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., D&D Ecotech Services, KRG India, N.S. & Associates, Osmosis India, Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Water Harvesters
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡
By Harvesting System :
Above Ground Harvesting
Under Ground Harvesting
By Product :
Protein Hydrolysates
Infusions
Extracts
By Type :
Rain Barrel System
Dry System
Wet System
Green Roof System
By Service Provider :
Original Equipment Manufacturer
Independent Supplier
By Sales Channel :
New Sales
After Sales
Storage Tanks
Pipes
Filters (Metal + Plastic)
Pumps
By Application :
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Agricultural
By Region :
North America
Europe
Latin America
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭.𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:
Water Pump Market Analysis by Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps, and Other Pumps for Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Water & Wastewater, and Others from 2024 to 2034
Water Treatment Membrane Market Analysis by Microfiltration Membranes, Ultrafiltration Membranes, NanoFiltration Membranes, and Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes from 2023 to 2033
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
+1 628-251-1583
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other