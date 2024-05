Use of Rainwater Harvesting Systems in Industries and Commercial Spaces Bolstering Market Growth: Fact.MR Report

Rainwater Harvesting System Market

Rainwater harvesting system market size is estimated at US$1,850 million by 2024, with an projected 7.0% CAGR to exceed US$ 3,639.6 million by 2034.

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ฐ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,850 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a 7.0% CAGR through 2034. The demand for rainwater harvesting systems is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,639.6 million by 2034.The scarcity of water presents a considerable challenge to the population, even in the well-off regions of the world. Water conservation solutions are being sought on an increasing basis and one such solution coming to the fore is rainwater harvesting systems. With water harvesting a prominent tradition in many regions of the world, suppliers of the system are looking to capitalize by offering a more modern approach to the procedure.

Agriculture is one of the sectors that is making increasing use of rainwater harvesting systems. With farmers looking to implement modern solutions in agriculture, the adoption of the system in the fields is increasing. Rainwater harvesting systems are also helping with sustainable farming practices by conserving the water used. The systems are helping industrial units and commercial buildings in becoming self-reliant in their water supply,โ€ says a Fact.MR analyst.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒโ€ข The global rainwater harvesting market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.โ€ข The East Asia rainwater harvesting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.โ€ข The rainwater harvesting system industry in Japan is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.โ€ข The rainwater harvesting industry in China is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.โ€ข Based on the harvesting system, the underground harvesting segment is expected to lead the market, with a share of 54.7% in 2024.โ€œ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐š๐ข๐ง๐ฐ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐‡๐š๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฌโ€Industrial units, factories, and commercial spaces are also making use of rainwater harvesting systems, as they strive to be more self-sufficient. Power generation, textiles, and car wash businesses are some of the commercial spaces where rainwater harvesting systems are being implemented to provide a self-sufficient source of water.With the industrial boom in regions like Asia Pacific, the adoption of these systems is set to grow at a good pace.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‡๐ž๐ฅ๐ฉ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐š๐ฌ๐žThe market is highly competitive, with big players tussling it out with smaller enterprises for higher market share. To make more people aware of rainwater harvesting systems, players are taking the aid of digital sources. Some of the prominent companies in the market are Kingspan Group PLC, Graf Group, and WISY AG.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐:Kingspan Group PLC, Graf Group, WISY AG, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, Stormsaver Ltd, Ecozi Ltd, Molloy Precast Products Ltd., Aquaco Water Recycling Limited, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., D&D Ecotech Services, KRG India, N.S. & Associates, Osmosis India, Water Field Technologies Pvt. Kingspan Group PLC, Graf Group, WISY AG, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, Stormsaver Ltd, Ecozi Ltd, Molloy Precast Products Ltd., Aquaco Water Recycling Limited, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., D&D Ecotech Services, KRG India, N.S. & Associates, Osmosis India, Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Water Harvesters

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐'๐š๐ข๐ง๐ฐ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐‡๐š๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก

By Harvesting System :
Above Ground Harvesting
Under Ground Harvesting

By Product :
Protein Hydrolysates
Infusions
Extracts

By Type :
Rain Barrel System
Dry System
Wet System
Green Roof System

By Service Provider :
Original Equipment Manufacturer
Independent Supplier

By Sales Channel :
New Sales
After Sales
Storage Tanks
Pipes
Filters (Metal + Plastic)
Pumps

By Application :
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Agricultural

By Region :
North America
Europe
Latin America
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa