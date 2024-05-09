Meat Subscriptions Market Forecasted To Expand At 15.2% CAGR and Reach US$ 7.1 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

Market for Meat Subscription Services Benefitting from Desire for Convenience of Regular Home Delivery and Focus on Traceability: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, revenue from the global meat subscription market is expected to reach US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and thereafter increase swiftly at 15.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market is growing at a remarkable pace due to concerns about health and wellness as well as the growing demand for organic and grass-fed meat.More consumers are choosing subscription services that regularly deliver meat to their homes because they lead busy lives and prefer hassle-free shopping experiences. Their concerns regarding the origin and quality of their meat products are growing. Subscription services frequently highlight the traceability of their goods by giving details about the farms and production techniques employed.Health and well-being are becoming top priorities for consumers globally, who are looking for natural, premium meats free of hormones, antibiotics, and other additives. To satisfy these tastes, meat subscription services frequently provide options that are grass-fed and organic. Meat subscription services that emphasize sustainable farming practices are becoming more and more popular due to environmental concerns. More options are what consumers are looking for to support animal welfare and reduce the environmental impact of meat products.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global meat subscription market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% through 2034.The market is forecasted to reach US$ 7.1 billion by the end of 2034.The market in the United States is poised to reach a value of US$ 300 million in 2024.China accounts for 71.3% market share in East Asia in 2024.The market in Japan is projected to be valued at US$ 100 million in 2024.The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% through 2034.“Since subscription boxes are less expensive than those found in stores, customers can afford them easily, thus boosting demand for subscription-based meat,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key players in the meat subscriptions industry are Butcher Box; Goldbelly, Inc.; Moink; FarmFoods; GoodChop; The Kansas City Steak Company; Licious; Porter Road Butcher; Greenbury; Omaha SteaksFocus of Manufacturers on Customization and FlexibilityThe market for meat subscriptions is expanding as a result of the major players in the industry using creative marketing campaigns. Manufacturers' incentives, such as discounts and subscriptions, are also driving market expansion. Businesses that sell meat subscriptions give customers the option to customize their orders for specific cuts of meat and delivery frequency, as well as to purchase meat at a discounted price for larger quantities.The Growing Influence of Online Meat Subscription ServicesIn today's market, a diverse array of meats, including beef, pork, chicken, lamb, and more, are readily available. The global surge in smartphone usage is fueling the rapid expansion of online meal delivery services, further enhancing accessibility to meat products. Particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the growth of the meat subscription market is propelled by the emergence of delivery-only kitchens, addressing the scarcity of traditional dining options in these areas.Moreover, the strategic implementation of marketing campaigns by key industry players is amplifying the growth of the meat subscription market. Manufacturers are enticing consumers with various incentives like discounts and subscription models. Companies offering meat subscriptions are not only providing discounted rates for bulk purchases but also granting customers the flexibility to tailor their orders according to preferred cuts and delivery schedules.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Insights by country:The meat subscription market is set to experience substantial growth in Japan, paralleling the nation's rising per capita meat consumption. As consumers integrate more meat into their diets, the demand for convenient and high-quality meat subscription services is expected to soar. Similarly, in the United Kingdom, significant market expansion is anticipated, underscoring the necessity for sustainable and convenient food choices. Beef holds a pivotal role in British diets, with a notable portion of the population expressing interest in meal subscription services.In the United States, the surge in demand for direct-to-consumer food delivery services and premium, eco-friendly meat options is poised to drive market growth in the forthcoming years. With an increasing awareness of environmental impact, consumers are gravitating towards ethically sourced and sustainable meat products, showcasing a willingness to invest more in such offerings, thereby bolstering sales.Competitive LandscapeIn July 2023, ZappFresh, a D2C meat delivery start-up, purchased Sukos Foods' Dr. Meat brand. In July 2023, ZappFresh, a D2C meat delivery start-up, purchased Sukos Foods' Dr. Meat brand. The acquisition, according to the start-up, is a significant step toward its goal of growing throughout the South Indian market.FreshToHome, an online meat delivery company, raised US$ 104 million in February 2023. 