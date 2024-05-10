Automatic License Plate Recognition Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automatic License Plate Recognition Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automatic License Plate Recognition Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automatic license plate recognition market size is predicted to reach $13.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

The growth in the automatic license plate recognition market is due to the rising demand for traffic management. North America region is expected to hold the largest automatic license plate recognition market share. Major players in the automatic license plate recognition market include Siemens AG, Neology Inc., Motorola Solutions, Axis Communications, Verint Systems Inc., ParkingEye Limited, Vivotek, Genetec Technology.

Automatic License Plate Recognition Market Segments

• By Product: Mobile, Fixed, Portable

• By Application: Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management, Other Applications

• By End-User: Government, Commercial

• By Geography: The global automatic license plate recognition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) refers to a technology that uses optical character recognition (OCR) to automatically detect, read, and interpret license plates on vehicles by automatically converting text in an image into a machine-readable format. It captures images of license plates, extracts the alphanumeric characters, and transforms them into text data that can be used for various applications such as law enforcement, parking management, toll collection, and traffic monitoring.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automatic License Plate Recognition Market Characteristics

3. Automatic License Plate Recognition Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automatic License Plate Recognition Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automatic License Plate Recognition Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automatic License Plate Recognition Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automatic License Plate Recognition Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

